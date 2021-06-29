Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – How to Unlock The Box of Many Things

The Box of Many Things is a new talent tree attached to Torghast in Shadowlands Patch 9.1 that unlocks permanent boosts to power and some useful utility. You can unlock the Box of Many Things the moment Patch 9.1 goes live, but you may want to wait until after you’ve unlocked Korthia and the Death’s Advance faction first if you want to remove some of the searching.

The Box of Many Things quest in Shadowlands can be found randomly within Torghast, or more easily by completing a quest after unlocking Death’s Advance.

The Box of Many Things introduced in Shadowlands Patch 9.1 can be found within Torghast, via an NPC named Ve’nish. He offers a quest that will unlock the Box of Many Things after speaking with the Runecarver, which is where the Box of Many Things will always be located. Ve’nish can appear on any layer of Torghast, so if you want to search for him as soon as Shadowlands Patch 9.1 drops you can enter Layer 1 and blast through until you find him.

Ve’nish can be a little tricky to locate, though you can ease your search with a /tar Ve’nish marco. Additionally, if you wait until after you’ve cleared chapter 2 of the new Chains of Domination campaign and have unlocked Death’s Advance you can pick up a quest from a broker near Bolvar that will direct you to Ve’nish, making the search even easier.

After you’ve found Ve’nish and have turned his quest in at the Runecarver you can access the Box of Many Things whenever you want in Shadowlands, granted only within the Runecarver’s prison. You’ll need Tower Knowledge to purchase talents within the Box of Many Things, which is earned from completing runs in Torghast: the harder the layer and the better your score the more Tower Knowledge you will earn. Tower Knowledge has a Seasonal Cap that increases weekly.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination launches June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU).