Should You Let Abdirak Hit You in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a vast array of important dialogue choices for you to make and one of the choices relates to a character named Abdirak performing a sort of pain ritual for the Goddess Loviatar, which he seems to take enjoyment in. You don’t have to go through with this but the intrigue of what could be in store as a reward could tip the scales in favor of trying it. This article will take you through if you should let Abdirak hit you in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Happens if You Let Abdirak Hit You in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Similar to the Necromancy of Thay book you will encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3, there is actually a decent reward for taking the slightly more devious path. If you let Abdirak hit you (and pass the skill checks) then you will receive a Blessing called “Loviatar’s Love”. This effectively means that when you are under 30% health in any way, there will be a +2 buff to your saving throws and attacks which I think is highly beneficial.

If you would like to get the blessing then when you proceed through Abdirak’s dialogue, keep a lookout for a part that has “All right, why not” as a choice. This is what you need to select if you’d like to have Abdirak perform the actions on your character. Be sure to stay on Abdirak’s good side throughout the dialogue.

Once you are to go and stand to face the wall. Select the three Indimadation dialogue options in a row, those choices are a nice quick way to guarantee Loviatar’s Love Blessing at the end of the ritual. There are some other combinations that work too though so I recommend you make a save before you take part in the ritual if you want to try some more dialogue options out without the risk of not getting the Blessing.

Should You Kill Abdirak in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you really dislike Abdirak then you could always kill him and still be rewarded for doing so. When/if you kill Abdirak, you can obtain the Loviatar’s Scourge Mace which deals Necrotic damage along with granting some resistance to Necrotic damage. I think that Loviatar’s Love Blessing is the best reward for the encounter with Abdirak in the Shattered Sanctum but it is up to personal choice.

Now that you know what the rewards are from Abdirak, you can get back into Baldur’s Gate 3 and choose the options that you think work the best for your character.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023