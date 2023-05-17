Image: HoYoverse.

The second banner part of Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.0 is here, for the despair of all who failed to get Seele as well as the delight of all who were waiting anxiously and saving for the playable debut of Jing Yuan. But should you pull for him? Now, here’s whether or not you should pull for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail.

Should You Pull for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail?

Overall, given his ability to deal truly massive amounts of Lightning damage in AoE, Jing Yuan is the best Lightning DPS in Honkai: Star Rail, as well as a must-have for all looking for a unit capable of excelling in both single and multi-target scenarios.

Like Yanking and true given his role as his master, Jing Yuan is also one of the only characters in the game capable of actively increasing his CRIT Rate through both main and secondary Traces.

As an extra, those who pull for his banner on version 1.0 will also have an increased chance of getting Tingyun, who is undoubtedly the best Lightning/energy-focused offensive support in the game, as well as the best overall support for Jing Yuan.

Should You Pull for Jing Yuan’s Light Cone?

To put it simply, yes, we thoroughly recommend that you try to get his Light Cone, Before Dawn, given the Light Cones truly stacked passive.

While equipped to Jing Yuan, Before Dawn will both increase his CRIT DMG by 36% and his Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18%. As all of Jing Yuan’s Lightning Lord attacks will be considered follow-ups, the Cone will also increase the damage of the first attack in a sequence by 42% after he performs a Skill or Ultimate.

And What About Eidolons?

Although not truly necessary for him to excel, those who are looking to bring the most out of him should try to get up to his second Eidolon.

Unlocking them will both increase the Lightning Lord’s damage multiplier against adjacent enemies by 25% as well as that of Jing Yuan’s own set (Basic Attack, Skill, and Ultimate) by 20% after the Lightning Lord performs an attack.

With that said, although a truly fantastic unit with his Eidolons unlocked, Silver Wolf and Luocha fans may want to wait for a Jing Yuan rerun in order to unlock them, as both characters will debut during version 1.1, set to be released at the end of his banner.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023