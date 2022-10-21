New Tales from the Borderlands is available today and one of the first big decisions you need to make is to shatter Hank or let him chill. Luckily, none of the plot or characters are from the first Tales from the Borderlands. That said, your actions still have consequences. As you play Fran, your decisions shape her character arc. Here is what happens if you shatter Hank or let him chill in New Tales from the Borderlands.

Should You Shatter Hank or Let Him Chill in New Tales from the Borderlands Episode 1?

It’s not a matter of when, it’s a matter of how you fight Hank as Fran. You will freeze Hank and the choice is laid before you: shatter him or let him chill.

If you choose to shatter Hank, pieces of his body will scatter across the floor of the back room. Directly after this, Teba, the insurance agent, will enter Fran’s shop and begin her inspection. After showing Reba all of the wreckage that Maliwan did to her shop, Reba will attempt to check the back room. This Reba decision is another choice you need to make which has its own consequences. This is by far the darker story arc for Fran.

If you choose to let Hank chill, you’ll leave Hank alone and let him think about what he’s done. Reba will then enter Fran’s shop just like in the shatter scenario. The same choice of letting Reba into the back room or not is given to you. This time, if you let Reba into the back, she will be impressed and give you 3,500 dollars, which you can spend at Quick Change stations.

Whether you choose to shatter Hank or let him chill, the only major consequence is if you get the insurance claim from Reba. The arguably more important reason why your decision matters is because you are shaping Fran’s story arc. Will you continue down the road of violence or will you keep it cool?

New Tales from the Borderlands is available on October 21, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.