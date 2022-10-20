New Tales from the Borderlands is almost here and many are wondering if it is a sequel to the original or a stand-alone entry. The new tale, with its very David from Edgerunners vibe, features a brand new story and new characters but the same familiar gameplay. Here’s everything you need to know about New Tales from the Borderlands including if it is a sequel or not.

Is New Tales From the Borderlands a Sequel?

New Tales from the Borderlands is not a sequel. Though it isn’t made abundantly clear by the title, the word “New” indicates that this is a new tale. You don’t need to have played the first Tales from the Borderlands game to understand anything in New Tales from the Borderlands.

When New Tales from the Borderlands comes out, it will be episodic like the first game. But, unlike the first tale that required players to wait months for each episode, every episode of New Tales from the Borderlands will be available on release day.

New Tales from the Borderlands takes place on a new planet, Promethea, and will have you controlling three playable characters. Their names are Anu, Fran, and Octavio. The story is a branching narrative, as expected, and the main plot revolves around these three characters navigating through a mega-corporation planetary invasion.

To summarize, no, New Tales from the Borderlands is not a sequel to Tales of the Borderlands. Yes, you can play New Tales from the Borderlands first and then go back to Tales of the Borderlands if you want to. When it comes to these games, the choice is yours inside the game and out.

For more information on New Tales from the Borderlands, check out our New Tales from the Borderlands page.

New Tales from the Borderlands is available on October 21, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.