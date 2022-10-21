New Tales from the Borderlands is available now and one of the first decisions you need to make is this: should you let Reba into the back room or not? This decision comes right after your decision to shatter Hank or let him chill and they are closely tied in how everything turns out. Here is whether you should or shouldn’t let Reba in the back room in New Tales from the Borderlands.

Should You Let Reba in or Not in New Tales from the Borderlands Episode 1?

As mentioned previously, after you have iced Hank and shattered him or kept him alive and chill, Reba will enter Fran’s shop. After inspecting the damage that the Maliwan laser has done to the shop, Reba insists on entering the back room.

If you choose to let Reba in, there will be consequences. If you chose to shatter Hank, Reba will be disgusted by your actions and leave the shop. You will not be getting that insurance claim. On the other hand, if you chose to let Hank chill, Reba will enter the back room and be impressed by your decision. She will reward you with 3,500 dollars which you can use to buy new outfits at the Quick Change. Clothes are always more important than repairing space laser damages.

If you choose to, as New Tales from the Borderlands puts it, DO NOT let Reba in, there is only one conclusion: you will not get the insurance claim. Reba will be frustrated and forced to deny the claim because she wasn’t able to see the entire shop. Better luck next time.

There are a lot of decisions to be made in New Tales from the Borderlands. Some of them are inconsequential and some hold a bit more weight. The most important thing to remember is that you are defining the character arcs with each decision. So choose wisely.

New Tales from the Borderlands is available on October 21, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.