Skyrim: How to Start Ghosts of the Tribunal Questline

Skyrim Anniversary Edition is out now and it gives you, against all odds, yet a legitimate reason to jump back into one of the most whimsical and enthralling worlds ever created. Despite it being released 10 years ago, Skyrim has maintained a foothold in the videogame world like few others have managed. If you look on Steam, Skyrim routinely finds itself near the top of the charts, and with the VR release a few years ago, there is still plenty of ways to explore the world of Skyrim and have it feel like a new experience.

Modders have done most of the legwork in keeping this game relevant for so long though, and Bethesda is no stranger to this knowledge. For that reason, they have added a good amount of Creation Club content to the game for you to explore. This is brand new stuff added to the game, so if you were tired of fighting Alduin or the Imperials for the 1000th time, you’re in luck. One of the best new quests available is Ghosts of the Tribunal and here is how to access the quest in Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

How to Start Ghosts of the Tribunal in Skyrim Anniversary Edition

In order to get this quest up and running, first, you have to venture to the lands of Solestheim which is part of the larger province of Morrowind. In order to get there though, you first need to trigger an event that will unlock travel there. Generally, starting the main questline will lead to this event triggering.

The event in question has two Dragon Cultists attack you and once you read the note on them, you will be able to access the Northern Maiden ship outside of Windhelm located by the docks to the right of the entrance. Once there, take the ship and head to the sun-soaked sands of Solstheim and specifically, Raven Rock.

Once you get to Raven Rock, the first thing you’ll see is a large temple at the top of a staircase. That is our objective, so head up there and go inside. Once inside, take the stairs down and enter your first door on the right. Go into the small bedroom here and you will see a table on the left of the bed with two books on it. Read the one titled Heretic’s Dossier: Blacksmith’s Confessional to begin the quest.

That’s everything you need to know about experiencing some actually new Skyrim content! So, become the Dragonborn once more and get ready to lose another 100 hours in one of gaming’s most intriguing and hopelessly addictive worlds in Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.