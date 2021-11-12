Skyrim: What Does Welkynd Stone Do?

Skyrim now has Welkynd Stones with the new Anniversary Edition. The question is where did they come from and what do they do? With so many magical gems and stones already existing in the bounteous world of Skyrim, Welkynd Stones find a new home among the magical scholars within this magical world.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is finally here and–can you believe it–it’s been 10 years since Skyrim first came out. They grow up so fast. Whether you’ve heard all about Skyrim and never had the chance to play it or have been itching to return to one of the most beloved games of all time, the new Skyrim: Anniversary Edition truly has something for everybody. Whether that be taming wild horses, challenging yourself with the new survival mode, or even finding all of the Welkynd Stones to become a Magical Overlord, there’s an endless list of great new and old activities to do in Skyrim: Anniversary Edition.

What Are Welkynd Stones in Skryim?

As a magical stone that used to only be in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the Welkynd Stone, with Skyrim: Anniversary Edition mods, is something that can now be found and used to great effect. Without going too deep into the Elder Scrolls lore, the Welkynd Stones were created by an ancient race of high elves for the purpose of enchanting glass and artificial materials. They were said to be used to harness and store magicka through the stars.

What Do Welkynd Stones Do in Skyrim?

As hinted at, Welkynd Stone in Skyrim can restore magicka. The cool thing about them is they don’t just restore your magicka a little bit, they restore it fully. The downside is that the stones get destroyed in the process, so only use them against your toughest foes when you need it most. Also, if you aren’t a magic user, they can be sold for 50 gold. An ancient vessel that carries untold magicka from the heavens, or 50 gold… you decide. It is an RPG after all.

Where Can I Find Welkynd Stones in Skryim?

Welkynd Stones can be hard to find naturally in Skyrim, as they are only in the game because of the new edition. The location of the stones follows Elder Scrolls lore, so they won’t be unnaturally thrown into random dungeons and caves. Instead, Welkynd Stones are said to be found in places of magical study: the Archmage’s Quarters, Arcaneum, and Enthir’s room in the Hall of Attainment all at the College of Winterhold, one of the bedrooms at Fellglow Keep, and in Sybille Stentor’s room in the Blue Palace at Solitude.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.