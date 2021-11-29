Snowpoint City Gym Ice Puzzle Solution in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are quite easy games before the Elite Four. The only hurdles you may face as you defeat every gym leader are any sort of curveballs they might throw at you with their signature Pokemon. Some may even have Gym layouts that can be quite the time waster if you don’t know how to solve it, like Candice’s. Here is how you can beat the Snowpoint City Gym puzzle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to solve the Snowpoint City Gym ice puzzle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Start from the highest still point before the ice. Then, go right and hit the snowball. Then go up twice to hit the second patch of still ground.

From the bottom square, go left. It’ll crush one snowball as you’re sliding through.

Go left again, then down to get to the bottom left staircase.

Go left to hit the first solid block, then down, then right.

Go up to slide across the ice, running into a trainer battle.

After the battle, head left to the next square, then down to hit the snowball.

Head right and break the next snowball right before a solid stop.

From here, head right even more to the stairs and past it.

Hug the right wall and go up. Then, hit the two square spots by another trainer.

Use the left square and head down, hitting a walkable patch of floor in the middle.

From here, go left and smash through three snowballs in the center of the gym. You’ll end up just below another walkable patch of snow. Step on that by walking one step up.

Go right from that patch to destroy two more snowballs in the middle.

Head down from that location, then go left. You’ll end up back at the middle floor stairs. Make your way down and left to go back up to the uppermost part of the gym.

By the trainer on the bottom left, stick on the right path and go up until you hit the right snowball.

Go right and slide to smash the next snowball blocking another set of stairs.

Repeat the process by heading to the bottom and left part of the gym, back to the pair of snowballs. From here on the right snowball, go left, then down to hit the walkable patch of snow.

From here, go right and battle the trainer. After winning the battle, run right and smash the last pair of snowballs blocking the bottom part of the center.

Finally, make your way back to the starting point of the gym and walk directly down the center. If done right, you should be able to go down each stairway, going straight to Candice.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.