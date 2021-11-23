Update 1.05 has arrived for Sonic Colors Ultimate, and here’s the full information of the changes added with this patch. The latest update brings improved stability for the game and furthermore changes have been made to specific platforms. Sonic Colors Ultimate had received a large patch near the start of its launch to fix an abundance of glitches that were present near the release. Over the following months, the game has had Sonic fans working their way through what the game has to offer. Here’s everything new with Sonic Colors Ultimate update 1.05.

Sonic Colors Ultimate Update 1.05 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Updates to the save-game system

Audio mix improvements

Improved stability on all platforms

Music now loops in credits

Update to “Giving Credit Where Credit’s Due” trophy/achievement description

Various bug fixes

SWITCH-SPECIFIC UPDATE

Eggman fireworks now appear at end of Terminal Velocity

PC-SPECIFIC UPDATE

Fix for issue where Yellow Drill Wisp could not damage Captain Jelly

As can be seen, there was a host of fixes with this update that will make the experience a lot smoother when sprinting through the world with Sonic. The audio mixing improvements will be a welcome change to the game needless to say with players being able to have the sound just the way they want it to be. Furthermore, the save-game system updates will ensure that players have the best experience keeping their game saved.

Whether you’re going for all of the red star rings or simply taking in the atmosphere of the world, there is something for everyone in this Sonic title that has been greatly received.

Will you be playing through the latest Sonic Colors Ultimate update?

Sonic Colors Ultimate is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account.