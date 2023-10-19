Spider-Man 2 Difficulty Modes Explained: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are plenty of powerful foes to fight in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so you’ll want to be sure to choose the best difficulty level before you take on Kraven and Venom in the main storyline. There’s way more combat in Spider-Man 2 than in the first game and both Peter and Miles have several new skills to help them keep the streets free of crime. It can be a lot to manage though, and Kraven’s hunters hit way harder than the generic street thugs that you may be used to.

There’s no shame in choosing an easier difficulty, but you may have a better time challenging yourself on a harder level. Here’s what you need to know about the difficulty settings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

All Spider-Man 2 Difficulty Levels

There are 5 difficulty levels in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and each of them is listed below.

Friendly Neighborhood

Friendly

Amazing

Spectacular

Ultimate

Most people should choose Amazing since it’s the normal difficulty setting. If you find combat to be too challenging or that the enemies have just a bit too much health, you can drop the difficulty down to Friendly. On the other hand, Spectacular is there for experienced players who want to challenge themselves with more aggressive enemies. Lastly, Friendly Neighborhood is the game’s Story difficulty setting, preventing you from being defeated during combat.

The first 4 difficulty settings are available from the start, but you need to beat the game once in order to unlock Ultimate difficulty. If you find that the game is either too easy or too hard, you can change your difficulty settings at any time.

How to Change Spider-Man 2 Difficulty

Difficulty settings can be adjusted at any time during Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and there’s no penalty for doing so. You won’t lose out on any difficulty-related trophies or anything like that. To change your difficulty, open the settings menu and navigate to the Gameplay tab. There, you can change your difficulty level.

This menu also contains multiple difficulty modifiers that let you fine-tune the experience to your liking. If there’s one specific thing bothering you about your chosen difficulty level, you can change it here. From stealth awareness to puzzle difficulty, there’s a setting for everything. You can also tweak enemy health and dodge timing, among other things.