The Tinkerer is the final boss of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and this fight is one of the most challenging in the game. You will have to use all of the tools you’ve gained throughout the campaign to come out on top. Like most of the boss fights in this game, it’s split into multiple phases with each phase adding new threats into the mix. The Tinkerer has a ton of gadgets that she can use against you, but they’re nothing you haven’t dealt with before. Here’s how to beat The Tinkerer in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How to Beat Tinkerer in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The first phase of the fight is fairly straightforward. The Tinkerer acts like a normal Underground grunt during this phase, only a bit more agile and deadly. Just use Spider-Sense to dodge incoming attacks and hit her with Venom attacks when you see an opening to deal a lot of damage.

The second phase gets a bit more complicated. Ranged attacks get added into the mix, and she’ll try to keep as much distance between you and her as possible. Dodge incoming ranged attacks with Spider-Sense and then web zip or Venom Dash to close the gap and get some hits in. She also has a slam attack during this phase that is marked with a purple indicator, so be on the lookout for that. On top of that, she can place remote mines down throughout the arena that will stun you briefly if you touch them. Finally, she can immobilize you with her weapon with short notice, so be ready to mash the Square button when that happens. On the bright side, you’ll have a big window to deal some damage after breaking free from her grasp.

The third phase of the fight adds turrets that shoot at you. Thankfully, you can web throw them right back at The Tinkerer. Her bombs from the second phase become more powerful in this phase, adding lingering damage nearby when they detonate. Be careful not to set off any bombs, and if you do, avoid that area until the damage indicator goes away.

The final phase is much more straightforward than the last, but there’s also not much room for error. This phase brings back the death wheels that you’ve faced during earlier chase scenes with The Tinkerer, and they function exactly the same. Dodge them using Spider-Sense or a well-timed jump. She’ll send them out in a predictable pattern, so she can’t catch you off guard if you pay attention. Go in for an attack after dodging the death wheels. When she’s not tossing death wheels at you, she’ll shoot rockets at you. These can be easily dodged, but they do a lot of damage if they hit you. Don’t forget to heal by pressing down on the d-pad if you have health saved up.

After dealing enough damage, a scripted sequence will begin. The Tinkerer will throw you across the room and send death wheels at you. Dodge all three waves with well-timed dodges using Spider-Sense or by jumping, swinging, and zipping around them. After clearing a wave of death wheels, web zip in and deal some damage. Rinse and repeat three times and the fight will end.

- This article was updated on:November 12th, 2020