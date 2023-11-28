Spirittea Bathhouse Guide: Upgrades, Helpers, & Optimization

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While playing Spirittea, you’ll become familiar with the bathhouse to the north. This location will be an excellent source of income as you restore this beautiful facility and pamper the ghosts who come by. Here is our guide on the upgrades, helpers, and optimization for the Spirittea bathhouse!

All Bathhouse Upgrades in Spirittea

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are 12 bathhouse upgrades in Spirittea, several of which have prerequisites you must meet before building them all. You can commission these upgrades at the signpost right of Fae’s workshop, just southwest of the steps leading to the bathhouse. The upgrades are as follows:

Spirittea Bathhouse Upgrade Commission Cost Build Time Prerequisite Overgrown Cooking Area 1000 1 N/A Small Bath 2500 1 N/A Private Bath (Left) 5000 1 N/A Private Bath (Right) 5000 1 N/A Overgrown Stairs 6000 1 N/A Left Wing Hall 15000 2 N/A Overgrown Fish Pond 1000 1 Build Overgrown Stairs Large Bath 12000 1 Build Overgrown Stairs Right Wing Hall 15000 2 Build Overgrown Stairs Lord Bath 6000 1 Build Left Wing Hall Hot Spring Bath 1 5000 1 Build Overgrown Stairs & Right Wing Hall Hot Spring Bath 2 6000 1 Build Overgrown Stairs & Right Wing Hall

Spirittea Bathhouse Upgrade Optimization Recommendations

When starting, consider a Small Bath and the two Private Baths first, then Overgrown Stairs with the intent to build a Large Bath after that. This will help when you start as it’ll give the larger spirits a place to bathe without causing friction if they’re from opposite seasons.

After buying the Small Bath upgrade, get 2 sets of towels, costing 500 each. You’ll get back this investment easily in one day, and be able to pour more into upgrades.

All Roles for Helpers in the Spirittea Bathhouse

There are 4 roles for helpers at the bathhouse in Spirittea:

Wood Cutter

Washer

Towel Runner

Scrubber

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ideally, you want to fill all these roles, for which you need only one helper from town with whom you’ve each maxed out their friendship. Once you max out your friendship with 4 characters, speak to each of them and they’ll automatically offer to help with the bathhouse. When you ring the bell to open the bathhouse, a menu will prompt you to select your helpers.

Optimization Suggestions for Spirittea Bathhouse Helper Roles

You’ll want to prioritize Wood Cutter and Scrubber as your first roles to assign, and it can be any friend. Wood-cutting keeps you occupied for the longest, and scrubbing keeps your guests happy. Washers should be third, as they can stick to washing and drying towels, and the Towel Runner will be the icing on the cake, allowing you to stay entirely with the guests, and guiding them to the baths.

How to Max Friendship Fast to Get 4 Helpers in Spirittea

You can max out friendship via bug-catching by catching, then releasing a bug from your inventory, and repeating until you’ve filled the friendship meter 3 times. This takes less than 5 minutes and is incredibly efficient, and several characters have this as their available activity when speaking to them.

I picked Sora, Kenzo, Kim, and Yumi for this reason, and you’ll often be able to recruit them all within ~1-3 days, maxing out efficiently fast at the bathhouse.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023