Star Citizen Release Date

Image: Cloud Imperium Games

Star Citizen is a game with huge promises that many gamers are excited to see delivered upon. However, the current state of the game is nowhere near the promised version and it leads many to want to wait for the full release. Let’s go over the expected release date of Star Citizen.

Star Citizen Full Release Date

Since the current version of Star Citizen available to play is considered to be an alpha version of the game, there are plenty of bugs that cause many players to stay away and wait for the full release. However, there is no easily accessible release date for the game to be found.

This is because the full release of Star Citizen is still more than a few years out. Many fans estimate that the game is around 50% of the way done. This is concluded by comparing the features promised by the developers and what is currently available in the alpha version.

So if you were holding out hope that the release of Star Citizen is right around the corner, you are going to be holding out a lot longer. The game just recently released the 3.18 patch for the alpha and the next big path is set to come out sometime in Q4 of 2023 or Q1 of 2024.

This should give you a good idea of the slow development of the game. However, the slow development does mean that what does come out will be nicely polished.

Many of the features included in the game have a lot of detail and work quite nicely, after all the bugs are ironed out. Even the prison system in the game offers various methods to get out of prison.

If all of the features that the developers want to add to the game are planned to be as polished as possible, it will defiantly be a while before we see version 1.0 of the full game.

You should expect to see Squadron 42, which is the single-player adventure for Star Citizen, to come out way before the full release of Star Citizen. Many fans estimate Squadron 42 to be almost 70% done with the actual percentage possibly being much higher.

If Star Citizen does look interesting to you in any way, you should go ahead and give it a try now. If you wait around for the full release of the game, you might forget about it and never come back.

Even if you do buy into the game and don’t like it at the moment, you will still have access to the game upon release with whichever ship you picked available to you at that time. Just be wary as you can no longer receive a refund on any pledges made to the game.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023