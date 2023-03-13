Image: Cloud Imperium Games

Over the weekend, many Star Citizen players have been seeing the error code 30009 appear with no fix in sight. This has been hindering the experience for many. So with that said, are there any workarounds or fixes when encountering this error? We have some solutions.

How to Fix Star Citizen Error Code 30009

Right now, if you are experiencing some kind of connection timeout error when logging in, you can try some of these methods.

Have your ship destroyed by a friend. Yes, that’s right. Apparently, the issue may stem from when players log out of the game while on a ship. It may also come from logging out or crashing in a no-fly zone.

At least according to Cloud Imperium Games, the problem may stem from one of those two scenarios. In the meantime, if you aren’t experiencing the 30009 error code, avoid the aforementioned instances.

In other cases, what you can also do is retrace the steps leading up to your latest instance prior to getting the error code and reporting to the Issue Council. What they then recommend is to wait around 15 minutes after reporting and try to log in again.

Unfortunately, people are experiencing error codes with different numbers, but for all the same reasons. The servers have been unstable over the weekend. This means that several players have been essentially locked out of the game for a while now.

If any of the solutions or fixes did not work, all you can really do is be patient. Since these are all on their end, there isn’t much you can do.

What you can do in the meantime is check your internet connection and firewall settings that best suit the atmosphere for Star Citizen. This includes things like making sure your wifi or wired connection is stable and running some speed tests. Of course, you can top that off by making sure your client is at the latest update.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023