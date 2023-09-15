Starfield Break at Dawn: Side With Hugo or Octavio?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Starfield, you’ll find many quests are simple misunderstandings you must clear up. Despite much of the game’s main plot involving mysterious artifacts and shocking revelations about the past, sometimes a dispute between former lovers is your next mission. While working with UC Security forces on Jemison in New Atlantis, Sergeant Yumi tasks you with resolving a conflict between 2 former partners. Should you side with Hugo or Octavio in the Break at Dawn mission in Starfield?

Starfield: Should You Side With Hugo or Octavio in Break at Dawn Mission?

In this quest, while there’s no massive benefit to choosing a side, side with Hugo in the Starfield “Break at Dawn” mission, and when you return to Yumi, keep the ring. Speak to Hugo at the Athena Tower lobby and reach the [Persuade] option to get the engagement ring back after some easy persuasion checks, and make sure to add a rank in the corresponding skill.

The task is simple: you either return the engagement ring to Octavio through Sgt. Yumi, or allow Hugo to keep it and pass along the message to Yumi. There are merits to either side of this dispute, and you get the same amount of credits either way when you report back to Sergeant Yumi.

But if you got the engagement ring and are about to give it to Yumi, a third option shows up to keep it, an aggressively chaotic neutral one. You can technically still answer as if you allowed Hugo to keep the ring, but then you keep it for yourself instead, being able to resell it later. It is far lower in value compared to items you can get similarly from later quests, but it’s technically the most rewarding option, even if a bit scummy.

