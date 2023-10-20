Starfield Energy Weapon Dissipation Leveling Guide | Best Places to Take Energy Damage

Energy weapons have been a major weapon type in sci-fi media, with Star Wars blasters being one of the most iconic examples of futuristic weaponry. In Starfield, energy weapons are also a reality, and many enemies will carry a variety of these weapons that can defeat you in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, there is a way to prevent your untimely energy-related death. Here is how to level up your Energy Weapon Dissipation skill in Starfield.

Starfield Energy Weapon Dissipation Leveling Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Energy Weapon Dissipation is an Advanced-tier skill from the Physical Skill Tree in Starfield. This means that you will have to spend a total of 4 skill points in the Physical Skill Tree before being able to unlock it. Both unique unlocks and skill rank-ups count toward this tally. Energy Weapon Dissipation allows you to develop resistance toward energy blasts from energy weapons. Each rank will reduce an increasing percentage of incoming energy damage. To level this skill, you will have to take an increasing amount of energy damage from enemies.

Scavenging Rank Challenge Effects 1 Spend 4 Skill Points in the Physical Skill Tree. Energy damage is reduced by 5%. 2 Take 150 points of energy damage. Energy damage is reduced by 10%. 3 Take 350 points of energy damage. Energy damage is reduced by 15%. 4 Take 750 points of energy damage. 25% chance to reflect energy damage back to an attacker when your health is below 50%.

Related: Starfield Spacesuit Design Leveling Guide | Cheapest Mods to Craft

Best Places to Take Energy Damage in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best shot you have to take energy damage is to travel to far-away systems in the galaxy. You will want to aim for high-level systems and look for planets that feature abandoned or deserted stations. These places are filled with enemy soldiers who will probably happen to use energy weapons. This is entirely dependent on RNG of course, but the higher the level of the enemies, the more prone they are to carry energy weapons with them.

In my case, I visited Maal IV in the Maal system, which happens to be a Level 60 system. Just be sure to pack a powerful weapon and suit so that you don’t get fried by the enemy’s energy weapons. You can also level up your Wellness skill so you get the most amount of energy damage before dying. Also, carry some Med Packs so you can extend your stay. And by stay, I mean being shot at point blank in total disregard for your well-being.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023