Starfield: ‘No Applicable App Licenses Found’ Error Fix

Starfield contains a lot of content and with everything that is included, it shouldn’t be surprising to find some issues in-game every now and then. However, if you’re having an issue trying to launch the game then it can be an even more worrying issue. This article will take you through how to fix the “No Applicable App Licenses” error for Starfield.

No Applicable App Licenses for Starfield Fix

In order to fix the “No Applicable App Licenses” error, we recommend restarting your computer which fixed it for us. It sounds like an extremely simple fix but it surprisingly has worked, so the age-old “turn it off and back on again” certainly can solve issues. If you ever get a “No Applicable App Licenses” error for another game, then you could also try this method again.

Once you have restarted your PC you should be able to launch Starfield again without any hassle or a big red error popping up again thankfully. It’s much better dealing with issues like getting stuck behind a door on the UC Vigilance in the game than it will be dealing with actual program start-up errors!

Are There Other Fixes for the Starfield Licenses Error?

So far we haven’t managed to test any other fixes for this particular error but I would personally recommend running Starfield as an Administrator by right-clicking on its shortcut and then clicking “Show More Options” and then “Run as Administrator”. There is no guarantee this will work but it is absolutely worth a shot as it might refresh the existing licenses.

Another thing I’d recommend is to try launching the game through your pre-existing launcher instead, whether that be Steam, the Xbox app, or otherwise. If you were using the desktop shortcut and happened to get this error, it would be worthwhile trying to launch it through other means. Now that you know some possible fixes for the no applicable app licenses error, you can try them for yourself and get back into the action!

