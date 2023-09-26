Starfield Nutrition Leveling Guide | How to Get Food or Drink Items Fast

Screenshot: Bethesda

You can teach a man how to conquer the stars, how to interact with alien fauna and flora, and even how to break the space-time continuum. What you cannot teach a man is how to not love sandwiches. Well, truer words have never been spoken before. Here is how to level up the Nutrition skill and how to get food or drink items fast in Starfield.

Starfield Nutrition Leveling Guide

Screenshot: Bethesda

Nutrition is an Advanced-tier skill on the Physical Skill Tree in Starfield. This means that you will have to spend a total of 4 skill points in the Physical Skill Tree before being able to unlock it. Both one-time unlocks and skill rank-ups count toward this tally. This skill will make food and drink more effective impacting their health restoration properties and other status effects. In order to level up or rank up your Nutrition skill you will have to consume food and drinks. If only this applied to real life, I would have achieved a rank 4 in a single day, but anyway.

Nutrition Rank Challenge Effects 1 Spend 4 Skill Points in the Physical Skill Tree. Food and drink are 10% more effective. 2 Consume 10 food or drink items. Food and drink are now 20% more effective. 3 Consume 30 food or drinks. Food and drink are now 30% more effective. 4 Consume 75 food or drinks. Food and drink are now 50% more effective.

How to Get Food or Drink Items Fast

Screenshot: Bethesda

In order to get food or drink items, you will have to visit all vendors across the galaxy. They will sell food and drink items under the Aid tab. You can certainly create new recipes by combining food or drink items, but since there are no requirements or specifics to the type of food or drinks you can consume, then just go ahead and eat or drink every item you come across.

For example, I found these delicious-looking baguettes at Jemison Mercantile. If your vendor runs out of food or drink items, just sit somewhere close and wait for 48 hours. Then, their inventory will be renewed and you can continue your efforts to monopolize the food purchases on every planet you come across. Just level up your Weight Lifting skill so you can carry all the food in the galaxy. Hooray!

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023