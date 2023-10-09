Starfield Rejuvenation Fast Leveling Guide | Best Places to Fall Below 25% Health and Fully Heal

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Healing in Starfield is limited by the Med Packs you carry and their effectiveness. Or at least that is what we originally thought. Prepare yourself for what is arguably one of the best skills available in the game. Here is how to level up the Rejuvenation skill and the best places to fall below 25% health and fully heal in Starfield.

Starfield Rejuvenation Fast Leveling Guide

Rejuvenation is a Master-tier skill in the Physical Skill Tree in Starfield. This means that you will have to spend a total of 12 skill points in the Physical Skill Tree before being able to unlock it. Both unique unlocks and skill rank-ups count toward this tally. This skill will allow you to heal outside of combat and, in higher ranks, even while in combat. To level up this skill, you will have to fall below 25% health and fully heal yourself an increasing amount of times.

Rejuvenation Rank Challenge Effects 1 Spend 12 Skill Points in the Physical Skill Tree. Slowly regenerate health outside of combat. 2 Fall below 25% health 3 times and fully heal. Regenerate health more quickly outside of combat. 3 Fall below 25% health 8 times and fully health. Regenerate health much faster outside of combat. You can now slowly regenerate health while in combat. 4 Fall below 25% health 15 times and fully health. Regenerate health even faster outside of combat. You can now regenerate health quickly while in combat.

Best Places to Fall Below 25% Health and Fully Heal

If you want the fastest way to fall below 25% health and fully heal to level up the Rejuvenation skill, you will want to find planets with extreme weather conditions. Get rid of your suit and helmet and expose yourself to the inclement weather. Once your health drops below 25%, fast travel to your ship and sleep one hour. You will heal completely and your skill rank up tally will increase. Do this multiple times and you will be able to level up this skill in no time. By the way, if you are looking to level up your Environmental Conditioning skill, then use this same method.

