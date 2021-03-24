Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Get Wolf Mount

In Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town you can ride a good amount of different mounts, horses in particular, but there is also a way of getting a cool Little Wolf mount, and I don’t know about you, but wolves are way more of my style. As you imagine, you can ride this Little Wolf mount, for traversing the Olive Town and more. Below, we will see how you can get that mount in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town.

How to get the Little Wolf Mount in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Unlocking first the Little Wolf mount is necessary to be able to get it for personal use. Oddly enough, unlocking the mount is done through the Shrine, north of Olive Town, after purchasing the corresponding blessing with Sprite Points. The one you are looking for, would be the “Adds the Little Wolf to the animal shop”.

Before that though, you need to unlock the option of getting blessings in first place. This is done by revealing the true identity of Lady Sprite, which I will try to avoid spoiling here. After doing so, you will be prompted to visit the Shrine and spend Sprite Points to unlock certain blessings (buffs). Those being a permanent stamina increase, increased field quality and many more.

Certain blessings appear after certain progression has been done to your farm or overall game time, therefore they don’t have a fixed time frame in which they appear. The same goes for the Little Wolf mount, whose blessing is not clear when exactly it appears in the Shrine. The best you can do is to keep checking on a frequent basis, to see if there are any new blessings to get, including that one.

After Little Wolf appears in the Shrine, purchase it with Sprite Points and then go to the Animal Shop at the bottom left corner of Olive Town. Get inside and go to the counter on your right. Then, choose the “Buy Mount” option and after purchasing that as well, Little Wolf mount is going to be available for you to ride in the rest of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town’s story. For reference, you can find the wolf within your stables in the farm, much like any other mount.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Little Wolf mount in this beautiful world. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.