Stray Chapter List: How Long Does It Take to Beat Stray?

Stray is almost here and that means that we can get our paws on an epic cyberpunk cat adventure. With that said and anticipation rising, how long does it take to beat Stray? In this article, we will break down the Chapters in Stray and the time it will take to beat it.

How Long to Beat Stray

Stray will only take five hours to complete. It is a relatively short iii indie game. You may be able to beat it sooner or later depending on your speed. There are 27 collectibles to find through each chapter in Stray, so that could definitely increase your run time. Our guess is that if you get all of the collectibles, it would be able eight hours, and if you got for the “I am Speed” trophy, it will need to be under two hours.

Stray Chapter List

Even though Stray is short, the game is split up into bit-sized Chapters that make it easy to start and stop whenever you want. Each Chapter will have you experiencing different parts of the city and furthering the plot. Here is the complete Stray Chapters list:

Inside the Wall Dead City The Flat The Slums Rooftops The Slums – Part 2 Dead End The Sewers Antvillage Midtown Jail Control Room

And that is all you need to know about how long Stray is and how many Chapters are in the game. Of course, if you want to really beat Stray, you’ll need to unlock all of the trophies and achievements. And to do that, you’ll need to make sure your system meets the requirements of the game. By the time you have done that, you might as well see when/if Stray is coming to Switch and Xbox. If you give a cat a cookie… For more, check out our Stray page.

Stray is available on July 19, 2022, on PS5, PS4, and PC.