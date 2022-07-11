All Stray System Requirements – Minimum and Recommended Specs for Stray

Stray is a week away and it is time to see if your current setup can handle the cyberpunk cat game. With the trophies and achievements revealed, we are getting closer and closer to our cat escapade through a run-down robot city. We know the setting, the robots, and the cat, but we still need to know what system requirements Stray demands. Here is your guide to just that.

System Requirements for Stray

Stray is a III (Triple I) game, meaning an indie game of AAA caliber, that is filled with wonder, excitement, and humor. To enjoy it fully, you’ll want the best system you’ve got. Of course, if you are playing on PS5 or PS4, you don’t need to worry about this because those consoles are built to run Stray as best as they can. According to Steam, here are the system requirements for Stray:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB | AMD Radeon R7 360, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, 3 GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

The required RAM is pretty standard as well as the required processor. Though the game doesn’t need too much, the thing you’ll most want to look at is the graphics. Stray is looking to be a gorgeous cat adventure through a detailed cyberpunk city, which means you’ll want to have the best graphics possible to take it all in. For all of the details about the game, stay tuned to our Stray page for more.

Stray is available on July 19, 2022, on PS5, PS4, and PC.