Update 4.12 has arrived for Tekken 7, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

As of right now, the patch isn’t out yet, but it should be available soon for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. The version number for the latest patch for Tekken 7 will be update 4.12.

Unlike patch 4.11 that was released back in April, update 4.12 will have some new content for fans to look at. The new content includes some free cosmetic items and clothing that you can use on the many fighters in the game.

Another purpose for the patch releasing soon is some balance changes. We’re not sure which characters have been balanced yet, but we should know more details very soon. Usually characters are balanced in order to make the gameplay fairer for players.

Anyway, you can read the official patch notes released so far posted down below.

Tekken 7 Update 4.12 Patch Notes

Free cosmetic update

Updated balance changes (more info soon)

We will try and update this post if more official patch notes are released very soon. For more info about this patch, you can visit the official Bandai Namco Twitter page.

Tekken 7 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.