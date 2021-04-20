Update 4.11 has arrived for Tekken 7, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new Tekken 7 update should be available right now and it’s a small patch that has been released today. If you own the PS4 version of the game, the patch size is only 122 MB big. This is far smaller than the 4.10 patch that was released just a few weeks ago by Bandai Namco.

As you may know already, 4.10 gave us the new character of Lidia Sobieska who is the Prime Minister of Poland. It also gave us a new stage that pays homage to the older games in the series.

Well it looks like update 4.11 is not a large or or interesting for that matter. The only patch notes we found for the update so far is from the PS4’s update history. You can check out the small notes posted down below.

Tekken 7 Update 4.11 Patch Notes

Fixed various bugs

This is the only thing that has been noted so far. If there is more patch notes released for this small update, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. The game is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.