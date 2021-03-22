Update 4.10 has arrived for Tekken 7 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. The main purpose of this new update is to set up for the new DLC character and stage coming to the game.

If you missed the news earlier this week, Tekken 7 is getting new content on March 23rd . The new content includes the Polish Prime Minister called Lidia Sobieska. The DLC also includes a cool stage called Island Paradise.

As for the update itself, it should be out now for multiple different platforms. On PS4 the update is version number 4.10. The patch size is around 1.237GB if you download the PS4 version of the game.

While there might be more official patch notes news, we have details that have been posted on the PS4’s update history. You can read the small patch notes posted down below.

Tekken 7 Update 4.10 Patch Notes

Added support for Lidia (DLC #18) and ISLAND PARADISE (DLC#19)

Added an auto-skip function to player matches

Added a feature that displays match results in Player Match chat

New music has been added to the jukebox

Made adjustments to game balance

Fixed various bugs

Tekken 7 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. You can visit the official website if more details about the patch are added.