Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has had a dedicated and loyal following of fans for many years now, there is always a great and memorable match to be had within the experience and teamwork is always a focus of the game. With the sheer number of operators and weapons on offer, there are certainly a lot of choices that you will have to make. Some of these choices will be based on what weapon attachments you opt to choose when preparing your loadout for an operator. This guide article will take you through some of the best attachments in Rainbow Six Siege.

Best Attachments in Rainbow Six Siege

The choice of the best attachments tends to vary from person to person although certain attachments certainly have a lot more appeal compared to some other ones. Nonetheless, it all will depend on what you personally enjoy for attachments so testing some of them will always be a great idea. Some of my personal recommendations for the best attachments are noted in the following table.

Attachment Name Benefits Scope 2.5x This scope is still consistently one of the best in the game. Although it was removed from some operators, for those who still have it available this is definitely one of the best attachments to have. This sight allows great target acquisition at long ranges and recoil can be controlled to a great level with it. If you don’t have access to the 2.5x scope, a Holo or Reflex sight is always a great bet to opt for. Vertical Grip If you are looking to control the recoil of your weapon a lot then the vertical grip is always a brilliant choice. Be sure to give the vertical grip a try if you are experiencing a lot of recoil on a certain weapon. Suppressor This choice of attachment being stated as one of the best may seem like a strange choice at first. However, I have included it as I believe that it can give either side a massive advantage for those who explore the maps a little/roam when attacking or defending the objective. It doesn’t affect the weapon damage too much and it also gives you the ability to (close-to) silently eliminate opponents without drawing attention to yourself. By choosing this attachment, you won’t be following the pack with their choices, but leading the pack with a hidden gem of strategy. Extended Barrel Planning on having firefights at a long distance? Then time to get that extended barrel equipped, this attachment will ensure that you are getting a similar amount of damage at long range as you are close range. It will always be a brilliant attachment to have equipped especially for maps where more long-range firefights may occur. Angled Grip This grip is great if you aren’t having too many recoil issues with the weapon you always utilize. The Angled Grip will allow you to aim down the sights of your weapon even quicker so if you know you are going to need to be quick but deadly this is a wonderful attachment choice.

As can be observed, there is a lot of variation between attachments and some can be tailored to particular strategies more than others such as the suppressor. Time to jump into the experience and reap the rewards of achieving victory with some of the best attachments on offer.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.