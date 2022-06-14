Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.25 Patch Notes (Y7S2 Vector Glare)

Update 2.25 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update marks the beginning of Y7S2 for Rainbow Six Siege, more commonly known as Operation Vector Glare. This is a new season for Siege, adding a new Operator named Sens, a new shooting range, and a brand-new deathmatch map among other things. Operation Vector Glare has a lot to offer Siege players, and fans on all platforms can jump in and experience the new content very soon. Here’s everything new with update 2.25 for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.25 Patch Notes

NEW MAP (DEATHMATCH): CLOSE QUARTER:

Close Quarter is the first dedicated Team Deathmatch map that focuses on movement rather than defense setups. With a circular flow and a good mix of different lines of sight, this facility used by Team Rainbow for training purposes will be a completely different experience.

SHOOTING RANGE:

Shooting Range is a playable space that can be used to practice and learn about all available weapons. There are 2 lanes found in the Shooting Range: A Recoil lane to measure the spread created from the kickback when the weapon is discharged and a Damage lane to determine the amount of damage dealt by each bullet when it hits a specific part of the opponents body.

The Shooting Range allows for easy and quick comparison of the different weapons used by Operators. All Operators can be used within the Shooting Range whether or not they have been unlocked. You can find the Shooting Range in the Learn Area of the Play Menu.

OPERATOR GUIDES:

Operator Guides are quick tutorials that explain how to use an Operator’s unique ability and gadgets, as well as utility that’s available if they’re an Attacker or Defender. You can view Operator Guides in the Operators menu or via the Start menu during the any point of a match.

PLAYER PROTECTION:

PRIVACY MODE Privacy Mode brings several new options for gameplay privacy that can be found in the Privacy section of the Options menu. These tools can help prevent malicious players from using another player’s livestream to gather information and get an unfair edge, or to act in a disruptive manner to sabotage and harass the streamer and players.



Privacy options allow you to create a nickname and hide information that will be seen by everyone in-game:

Appear as Nickname: Create a custom temporary display name to be used directly in-game (can be changed at any time outside of a match).

Create a custom temporary display name to be used directly in-game (can be changed at any time outside of a match). Hide Avatar: Hide your personal avatar by displaying the default Ubisoft avatar instead.

You now have more control over what information you choose to show on screen:

Appear as “You”: Hide your username or nickname by appearing as “You”.

Hide your username or nickname by appearing as “You”. Rename Other Players: Hide other players’ usernames by having them appear as the NATO phonetic alphabet instead (Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, etc).

At the Account level, new privacy settings are available that will allow players to better control who can send a friend request, but also later during the season settings to allow you to control how you appear in the Friend Suggestions on Ubisoft Connect.

REPUTATION PENALTY: REVERSE FRIENDLY FIRE

Part of the Reputation System and the first phase to be deployed. It implements a reputation penalty when we detect regular abuses of friendly fire.

The purpose of reputation penalties is to activate when we detect that someone has abused a mechanism during several matches, in this case the Reverse Friendly Fire. It aims to better control and address certain regular abuses of Friendly Fire and reduce the frustration associated with recidivists that injure too many teammates.

As the repeat offenders’ actions bring them closer to the penalty, they will receive a set of warnings notifying them of how they are seen by the system and asking them to modify their playstyle.

If the player persists with the disruptive behavior, the penalty will be applied. The player will be aware of the number of matches left in their penalty by signs and feedbacks in and out of the gameplay loop.

This feature will be shipped later during season 2.

PLAYER COMFORT:

SCREEN SHAKE INTENSITY Players can now turn off or reduce the intensity of screen shake feedback during gameplay from the Accessibility section of the Options menu.

MATCH CANCELLATION Match cancellation has received several updates to bring more information and control to players throughout the entire process, from the initial request to the match cancellation itself. Also, some updates were made to prevent abuses of the system.



ESPORTS CHANGES:

NO OPERATOR GRACE PERIOD New Operators are now allowed in Esports competitions in the same season that they are released. The performance of each Operator will be carefully monitored and adjustments will be made when necessary.

TACTICAL TIMEOUT Players and spectators can now request a Tactical Timeout during Custom matches.



OPERATOR PRICE DECREASE:

As with every season, Operation Vector Glare brings a price decrease for specific Operators. Nøkk and Warden are dropping to 10,000 Renown or 240 R6 Credits, Ace and Melusi are changing to 15,000 Renown or 360 R6 Credits, and Thunderbird will now cost 20,000 Renown or 480 R6 Credits. Now is a good time to try out these Operators and perhaps find a new favorite!

SEASONAL WEAPON SKIN:

This season, Operation Vector Glare arrives with dazzling new additions for your seasonal skin collection. Acquiring the Energy Refraction Bundle will unlock the Beryl Matrix weapon skin and attachment skin, as well as the Peridot Disk charm.

The seasonal weapon skin will be released at season launch and is available for purchase throughout the season. Once unlocked, it remains in your inventory indefinitely and can be applied to all available weapons.

OPERATOR BALANCING:

GLAZ Glaz now has 1 armor and 3 speed (from 2 armor and 2 speed).

ADDITIONAL SECONDARY WEAPON OPTIONS Glaz: Bearing-9 Kali: P22 Mk5 Clash: P10-C Tachanka: Bearing-9 Lion: P9 Dokkaebi: C75-AUTO Finka: GSH-18 Gridlock: SDP 9mm Amaru: I TA12S



TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS:

PLAYER COMFORT Match Replay Match replay system on consoles has been improved. In addition, dedicated disk space has been allocated for match replays. Gridlock Trax Stingers Visual update Gridlock’s Trax Stinger now matches team color. Spectator HUD Additional information about the spectated player are now displayed. Operator Tips Operator tips are now displayed from the in-game option menu for Ash, Sledge, Thermite, Osa, Bandit, Smoke, Kapkan and Thorn. Operator tips are also available from the Operator Album.

GAME HEALTH: Crouch Walking Updated the Crouch Walk sound mix.

MAP ROTATION: Added Skyscraper to the Team Deathmatch playlist.



MAIN BUG FIXES

FIXED – Vigils ERC7 activation sound can be heard from anywhere on the Map by the attackers’ drones.

– Vigils ERC7 activation sound can be heard from anywhere on the Map by the attackers’ drones. FIXED – Defuser disappears if the player who has it crashes during the droning phase.

– Defuser disappears if the player who has it crashes during the droning phase. FIXED – Various destruction and clipping issues.

– Various destruction and clipping issues. FIXED – Blood splatters are not being displayed when shooting an enemy with M249, SR-25 and DP27.

– Blood splatters are not being displayed when shooting an enemy with M249, SR-25 and DP27. FIXED – Wamai MAG-NET can catch attacker gadget that have already stuck.

– Wamai MAG-NET can catch attacker gadget that have already stuck. FIXED – Attackers can fall off the roof by interrupting the rappel animation.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Fixed multiple LOD issues on Emerald Plains Map and various other maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Various Azami Kiba Barrier issues.

– Various Azami Kiba Barrier issues. FIXED – Various weapon VFX issues.

– Various weapon VFX issues. FIXED – Various operator VFX issues.

– Various operator VFX issues. FIXED – The explosion reverb of a Kapkan’s EDD is always the same despite the size of the room.

– The explosion reverb of a Kapkan’s EDD is always the same despite the size of the room. FIXED – Nomad’s Airjab Launcher laser is not disabled when Nomad is affected by EMP.

– Nomad’s Airjab Launcher laser is not disabled when Nomad is affected by EMP. FIXED – IQ’s EFD displays the electrical waves on hacked defenders’ cameras while in Signal Lost state.

– IQ’s EFD displays the electrical waves on hacked defenders’ cameras while in Signal Lost state. FIXED – Iana’s warning message is displayed while the gadget is recharging or affected by EMP.

– Iana’s warning message is displayed while the gadget is recharging or affected by EMP. FIXED – Valkyries camera in “losing signal state” is not displayed if the operator is in affected by EMP.

– Valkyries camera in “losing signal state” is not displayed if the operator is in affected by EMP. FIXED – Blitz warning message is displayed while the shield is in cooldown and when in disable state.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Various Localization issues.

– Various Localization issues. FIXED – Various Spectator issues.

– Various Spectator issues. FIXED – Various Audio and SFX issues.

– Various Audio and SFX issues. FIXED – Various UI issues.

– Various UI issues. FIXED – Match replays sometimes disappear on console.

– Match replays sometimes disappear on console. FIXED – Left and Right Dead Zone option doesn’t apply immediately if changed in game.

– Left and Right Dead Zone option doesn’t apply immediately if changed in game. FIXED – Various match replays issues.

– Various match replays issues. FIXED – Various custom match.

– Various custom match. FIXED – Mute button is greyed out for some players in game.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.