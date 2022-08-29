The Best EX1 Warzone Build | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

To close off the end of an era for many successful seasons of CoD Warzone, why not throw in the laser rifle from Advanced Warfare which makes no canonical sense for World War II arsenals? Jokes aside, the EX1 is such a monster both in Vanguard and Warzone, so here is the best build you can use for it right now in the battle royale.

Best EX1 Build in Call of Duty Warzone

You may have seen our build for this weapon in Vanguard, but there are slight adjustments made to be more aligned with the mechanics of Warzone. Here are the parts you need for this gun.

Muzzle : Coil Amp

: Coil Amp Barrel : SD Instant Grat

: SD Instant Grat Optic : Optional (1.5x magnification or higher)

: Optional (1.5x magnification or higher) Stock : AC-Titanium Anchor

: AC-Titanium Anchor Underbarrel : Ion Hand Stop

: Ion Hand Stop Magazine : Royal-PV Cell Reserve Battery

: Royal-PV Cell Reserve Battery Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Proficiency : Fleet

: Fleet Kit: On-Hand

While this is almost the same as the Vanguard build, this one does sacrifice mobility and close-range damage for more mid-to-long-range versatility. We have also gone with a mag size increase and accuracy increase.

The reason why you want higher mags is that the TTK (time to kill) in Warzone is significantly higher due to things like armor plates and damage falloff from long distances. This gun is already a monster at its base, so all we’re doing is just making it able to sustain fire for a longer time while dealing ridiculous damage.

Still, the best barrel attachment for this would be the Instant Grat just because CoD isn’t the type of game where you can necessarily charge your weapon and expect to come out on top in a gunfight. Sure, you might lose a lot of dexterity, but it’s worth it if you’re already aiming down the sight and ready to go.

Finally, it should be noted that this gun is on the slower side, especially when reloading. You better take cover or make sure to have your gun at full mags when going into a firefight. The last thing you want to do in your 3-second reload is to get shot at.

Call of Duty Vanguard is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC. Warzone is also out and free to play on the same consoles.