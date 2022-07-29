Reindog, the first original character in MultiVersus is quite a unique character. While he can simply be categorized as a zoner and support, there is more than meets the eye with this big green canine. He can be a nuisance to your opponents with the proper setup. So, here are the best perks you can use for Reindog in MultiVersus.

The Best perks for Reindog in MultiVersus

Since Reindog is a caster and support, he’ll shine mostly in doubles. He’s a bit on the weaker side when playing solo. For the purpose of his builds, there will be slight variations in his perks, but they will be mostly the same. Here is a build for when you play as him in doubles.

Signature Perk: Crystal Pal

Regular Perks: Coffeezilla, Kryptonian Skin, Retaliation-Ready

This setup makes Reindog’s kit feel a bit less clunky. With the Crystal Pal signature perk, his up special will be a better defensive tool to fend off people who try to close the gap to attack. Paired with Coffeezilla which decreases cooldown times, he’ll be able to utilize his Love Leash and Fireball specials more.

With Kryptonian Skin and Retaliation-Ready, Reindog can provide more survivability for his team. Gray health was already a point of contention for many in previous builds for the game to a point where values were nerfed. Even though allies only get 3 gray health per activation of the perk, Reindog heavily utilizes projectiles, namely his air and ground Ptoo! And Fireball moves.

The reason why you focus a lot on defense and keep-away here is that Reindog does not excel at close range. He’s pretty slow and very space-dependent. Rushdown characters destroy him if he can’t get his projectiles flying.

Now, for his 1v1 build, you should use the following perks. You should still hold onto Crystal Pal since it’s way more reliable as a defensive tool compared to Fire Fluff. As for his regular perks, use the following: Deadshot, Coffeezilla, and Make It Rain, Dog!

These three perks will add more lethality to his projectiles while giving him faster cooldowns. Reindog is a zoner, so you should focus on making his moveset more difficult for people to rush you down with. By the time you deal 80 or more damage, you can then risk close combat and go for a KO!

One final thing you should note is that you won’t be able to get all of these perks for 1v1s until you hit level 9. For his 2v2 build, you have to get Reindog to level 13.

MultiVersus is out now for open beta on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.