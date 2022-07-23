All Character Perks in MultiVersus, Explained

In MultiVersus, players can make use of a series of perks to give their characters a series of buffs and secondary abilities, all sure to allow you to be the last one standing. With that said, the perks are divided into 4 main categories, Offense, Defense, Utility, and Signature, and knowing which to equip is key if you wish to bring the most out of your favorite character, no matter if they are Batman, Wonder Woman, or Scooby Doo’s Velma. But what do each of the perks do? To answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know about the MultiVersus perk system, such as the differences between each type, aswell as all of their effects.

All Offense Perks in MultiVersus

Offense perks are focused on increasing your character’s (team) offensive prowess, by offering not only buffs but also team-focused passives. With that said, here are all Offense perks on MultiVersus, as well as their effects:

Armor Crush : Allows your team’s charged attacks to break armor.

: Allows your team’s charged attacks to break armor. Collateral Damage : Allows your team to deal additional damage when enemies hit walls or the floor after an attack.

: Allows your team to deal additional damage when enemies hit walls or the floor after an attack. Deadshot: Increases projectile damage by 5/10%.

Increases projectile damage by 5/10%. Hit ‘Em While They’re Down: Increases damage against debuffed enemies by 5/10%.

Increases damage against debuffed enemies by 5/10%. I’ll Take That: Reduces the cooldown of abilities after hitting debuffed enemies.

Reduces the cooldown of abilities after hitting debuffed enemies. Ice to Beat You!: Team projectiles deal 1/2 stack of ice if they knock enemies back.

Team projectiles deal 1/2 stack of ice if they knock enemies back. Lumpy Space Punch: Increases the damage of aerial melee attacks by 5%/10%.

Increases the damage of aerial melee attacks by 5%/10%. Make It Rain, Dog!: Gives the team a 20%/25% increase in projectile speed.

Gives the team a 20%/25% increase in projectile speed. Painted Target: Increases damage against hitstun enemies by 5/10%.

Increases damage against hitstun enemies by 5/10%. Percussive Punch Power: Increases the damage of attacks that knock enemies back horizontally by 5/10%.

Increases the damage of attacks that knock enemies back horizontally by 5/10%. Second Wing Beneath Your Wings: Allows your team’s Aerial Special attacks to refresh after an enemy is ringout.

Allows your team’s Aerial Special attacks to refresh after an enemy is ringout. Shirt Cannon Sniper: Increases projectile damage against far away enemies by 7/15%.

Increases projectile damage against far away enemies by 7/15%. Slippery When Feint: Increases dodge hit-cancel distance by 10/20%.

Increases dodge hit-cancel distance by 10/20%. Snowball Effect: Increase the damage against the fighter with the highest damage by 7/15%.

Increase the damage against the fighter with the highest damage by 7/15%. Static Electricity: Allows allies projectiles to shock enemies after the owner stays on the ground for 4/2 seconds.

Allows allies projectiles to shock enemies after the owner stays on the ground for 4/2 seconds. That’s (Not) All, Folks!: If an enemy is ringout next to you or a teammate, a blast will be produced, sending the attacker towards the middle of the arena.

If an enemy is ringout next to you or a teammate, a blast will be produced, sending the attacker towards the middle of the arena. That’s Flammable, Doc!: Allows your team’s melee attacks to ignite an enemy after the latter is knocked back by a projectile. Each stack on Ignite will last for 1 second, players will be able to inflict the effect for 3 seconds after the projectile hits.

Allows your team’s melee attacks to ignite an enemy after the latter is knocked back by a projectile. Each stack on Ignite will last for 1 second, players will be able to inflict the effect for 3 seconds after the projectile hits. Up, Up, and A-Slay: Increases the damage of upward attacks by 5/10%.

Increases the damage of upward attacks by 5/10%. Wildcat Brawler: Increases the damage of ground melee attacks by 5/10%.

All Defense Perks in MultiVersus

Contrary to the Offense perks, the Defense perks, as the name suggests, are focused on increasing survivability, by offering both buffs and handy passives. Here are all Defense perks on MultiVersus, as well as their effects:

‘Toon Elasticity: Reduces ground and wall bounce velocity by 20/25%.

Reduces ground and wall bounce velocity by 20/25%. Absorb ‘n’ Go: Gives allies a 7/15% Cooldown Refund after being knocked back by projectiles.

Gives allies a 7/15% Cooldown Refund after being knocked back by projectiles. Boundless Energy: Increase dodge invulnerability recharge by 10/20%.

Increase dodge invulnerability recharge by 10/20%. Clear the Air: Allows your team to destroy projectiles after neutral dodging them.

Allows your team to destroy projectiles after neutral dodging them. Kryptonian Skin: Reduces incoming damage by 4/6%.

Reduces incoming damage by 4/6%. School Me Once…: The team receives a projectile block buff for 2/4 seconds after being knocked back by one.

The team receives a projectile block buff for 2/4 seconds after being knocked back by one. Slippery Customer: Increases the team’s dodge invulnerability window by 10/15%.

Increases the team’s dodge invulnerability window by 10/15%. Stronger Than Ever: Characters receive armor for 5/7 seconds after respawning.

Characters receive armor for 5/7 seconds after respawning. Sturdy Dodger: Receives armor for 1/3 seconds after neutral dodging a projectile.

Receives armor for 1/3 seconds after neutral dodging a projectile. Back to Back: Reduces damage received by 6/12% when near an ally.

All Utility Perks in MultiVersus

Differently from the two already mentioned types of perks, the Utility Perks are focused on increasing movement, jumping, and the availability of your attacks, while also featuring a few situational buffs on their mix. You can check out all currently featured Utility Perks, as well as their effects bellow:

…In a Single Bound!: Increases jump speed by 10/15%.

Increases jump speed by 10/15%. Aerial Acrobat: Increases air acceleration by 10/20%.

Increases air acceleration by 10/20%. Coffeezilla: Decreases ability cooldown by 10/15%.

Decreases ability cooldown by 10/15%. Fancy Footwork: Increases dodge distance by 5/10%.

Increases dodge distance by 5/10%. Gravity Manipulation: Increases fast fall speed by 10/20%.

Increases fast fall speed by 10/20%. Hit Me If You’re Able: Increases dodge speed by 5/10%.

Increases dodge speed by 5/10%. I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge: Allows the party to gain a 10/15% ability cooldown refound after a successful dodge.

Allows the party to gain a 10/15% ability cooldown refound after a successful dodge. Last Stand: Your team will deal 10% more damage once your damage count hits 100/90.

Your team will deal 10% more damage once your damage count hits 100/90. Leg Day Champ: Increases jump height by 10/15%.

Increases jump height by 10/15%. The Purest of Motivations: After an ally is rung out, increases overall damage by 15% for 10/15 seconds.

After an ally is rung out, increases overall damage by 15% for 10/15 seconds. Retaliation-Ready: The team gains 3/4 gray health for 3 seconds after knocking enemies back with projectiles.

The team gains 3/4 gray health for 3 seconds after knocking enemies back with projectiles. Speed Force Assist: Increases base movement speed by 4/8%.

Increases base movement speed by 4/8%. Tasmanian Trigonometry: Increases throwback influence by 15/25%.

Increases throwback influence by 15/25%. Triple Jump: Allows you and your allies to jump one more time after hitting an opponent with an aerial attack.

All Signature Perks, Explained

As their name indicates, Signature perks are perks that are available exclusively for a character, and whose effects are directly related to their respective kit. You can currently get Signature Perks by leveling up their owner. With that said, you can check out all signature perks, as well as what they do, below:

Arya Stark

Betrayal: Allows Arya’s dagger to trigger enrage on both her and her allies. The cooldown of the ability after hitting an ally is also increased.

Allows Arya’s dagger to trigger enrage on both her and her allies. The cooldown of the ability after hitting an ally is also increased. Trophy: Automatically obtains the face of an enemy after defeating them.

Batman

Bouncerang: Hitting an enemy with the Batarang as the projectile returns automatically applies the maximum number of weakened stacks.

Hitting an enemy with the Batarang as the projectile returns automatically applies the maximum number of weakened stacks. Precision Grapple: Decreases the Precision Grapple knockout effect and damage but allows Batman to produce a shockwave after arriving at his destination.

Wonder Woman

Grapple of Hermes: The Lasso of Truth will allow Wonder Woman to pull herself towards locations, even when it doesn’t hit an enemy or surface.

The Lasso of Truth will allow Wonder Woman to pull herself towards locations, even when it doesn’t hit an enemy or surface. Shield of Athena: Successful dodges will produce a barrier that will then block projectiles before entering its own internal cooldown.

Successful dodges will produce a barrier that will then block projectiles before entering its own internal cooldown. Whip of Hephaestus: Adds a powerful knockback sweet spot to the Lasso of Truth.

Superman

Break The Ice: Allows you to deal extra damage to enemies affected by ice. The extra damage scales with the number of applications.

Allows you to deal extra damage to enemies affected by ice. The extra damage scales with the number of applications. Flaming Re-Entry: Landings originating from leap attacks will now ignite enemies in AoE and generate a firewall.

Landings originating from leap attacks will now ignite enemies in AoE and generate a firewall. Sniper Punch: Increases the range of Superman’s aim punch. The perk also increases the knockback effect and damage of the move when hitting faraway enemies, but reduces both when hitting enemies in close proximity.

Shaggy

Hangry Man : Shaggy can eat a sandwich in order to gain rage.

: Shaggy can eat a sandwich in order to gain rage. One Last Zoinks: Shaggy will automatically gain rage after passing 100 damage.

Bugs Bunny

Comin’ Through Doc : Allows you and your teammates to produce a shockwave when leaving a tunnel.

: Allows you and your teammates to produce a shockwave when leaving a tunnel. Lingering Love: Bug’s kisses will leave a floating heart behind, which will charm foes who come in contact with it.

Finn the Human

Going Out of Business : All items are 200 coins cheaper for 20 seconds after an ally is ringout. The discount effect becomes permanent while Finn’s damage is above 100.

: All items are 200 coins cheaper for 20 seconds after an ally is ringout. The discount effect becomes permanent while Finn’s damage is above 100. On the House!: Allows Finn to generate a free gem after connecting a fully charged ground attack.

Garnet

Electric Groove: Grants teammates a stack of Rhythm after shocking them.

Grants teammates a stack of Rhythm after shocking them. Marker: Allows Garnet’s gauntlets to spawn her marker.

Harley Quinn

Confetti Explosion: Instead of igniting, once the maximum number of confetti stacks is reached, an explosion will occur.

Instead of igniting, once the maximum number of confetti stacks is reached, an explosion will occur. Glove Control: Allows Harley to aim in the direction she wishes to fire her boxing glove during her ↓ + normal air attack.

Allows Harley to aim in the direction she wishes to fire her boxing glove during her ↓ + normal air attack. Smooth Moves: Apply dodge properties into Harley’s ground and air slide specials.

Iron Giant

Afterburners : Allows Iron Giant to generate firewalls after igniting the ground with his rocket boots.

: Allows Iron Giant to generate firewalls after igniting the ground with his rocket boots. Static Discharge: His passive will grant a stack of thorns for each unique source of gray health.

His passive will grant a stack of thorns for each unique source of gray health. Wrong Side of the Bed: Will spawn with part of his rage matter already filled.

Jake the Dog

Stay Limber, Dude : Allows Jake’s house ability to bounce into the air after hitting the ground.

: Allows Jake’s house ability to bounce into the air after hitting the ground. Sticky: Enemies that touch Jake while he is stretching will be stunned.

Reindog

Crystal Pal : The Crystal will now follow you as you descend.

: The Crystal will now follow you as you descend. Fire Fluff: Reindog’s fireball will generate a larger one after hitting an enemy.

Steven Universe

Bounce Bubble : Increases the hitstun time and the speed of enemies after they are knocked back into Steven’s wall or platform shields.

: Increases the hitstun time and the speed of enemies after they are knocked back into Steven’s wall or platform shields. Green Thumb: Watermelon Steven will grow and deal more damage the longer he is on the field.

Velma

Studied : Allows Velma to spawn with 1 piece of evidence already in her possession.

: Allows Velma to spawn with 1 piece of evidence already in her possession. Knowledge is Power: Gives Velma 7 Gray health after picking up a piece of evidence.

Taz

I Gotta Get In There!: Gives allies the ability to jump into Taz’s Dogpile, giving the special increased damage, more knockback, longer range, and more armor.

Gives allies the ability to jump into Taz’s Dogpile, giving the special increased damage, more knockback, longer range, and more armor. Iron Stomach: Allows Taz to spit back an Iron anvil after eating a hostile projectile.

Tom & Jerry

Dynamite Split : Tom’s dynamite will split into 3 different projectiles once it is reflected by his racket.

: Tom’s dynamite will split into 3 different projectiles once it is reflected by his racket. Fly Fisher: Lowers the fishing pole damage, but allows Tom to pull himself to the location it hit.

The open beta of MultiVersus is set to be released on July 26, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, via Steam. You can play the early access version of the game right now by either buying the title’s Founder’s Pack or through Twitch Drops.