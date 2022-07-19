How to get MultiVersus Twitch Drops

If you’re itching to play MultiVersus, the newest brawler from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, then you’re in luck. You can play MultiVersus early through Twitch drops. If you are new to Twitch and don’t know how it all works, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to get MultiVersus early through Twitch drops.

How to Get MultiVersus Through Twitch Drops

If you missed the alpha and open beta, don’t worry, you can snag MultiVersus through Twitch drops. Starting right now, today, you can get on Twitch and get a free beta code for MultiVersus. Here are the steps you need to follow to do so:

Sign in or create a WB Games Account and connect it to your Twitch account

Watch any Twitch streamer play MultiVersus with drops enabled for 60 minutes

Check on your progress as you watch

Claim your MultiVersus Early Access Open Beta code for your platform and start fighting!

The Twitch streamers with MultiVersus codes are all available to watch via the MultiVersus Twitch website. Getting early access to MultiVersus is as easy as that. Hop on Twitch, watch a streamer for 60 minutes, and claim your code. You can now get to brawling out and picking your favorite character.

MultiVersus is set to release on July 26th. It will be free to play and available on most platforms. If you want to check out the trophies and achievements early, want to know the full roster, or want to know when MultiVersus is coming to Nintendo Switch, check out our MultiVersus page. There, we will keep you up to date on everything concerning the game.

