How to Get Every Achievement and Trophy in MultiVersus

Warner Bros. and Interactive Entertainment’s newest brawler called MultiVersus is nearly here and it is only natural for you to want to know what all of the trophies and achievements are in it. The game is filled with a diverse cast that is from multiple well-known and popular movies, tv shows, comics, and video games. MultiVersus is looking to give Super Smash Bros. a run for their money. Here are all of the trophies and achievements in MultiVersus.

All Achievements and Trophies in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is set to launch later this month with 15 characters, multiple modes, and a full list of trophies and achievements to collect. Whether you are playing on PC, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, there is a lot to discover in this game. Here are all the trophies and achievements in MultiVersus and how to get them:

Trophy Master – Earn all other Trophies to collect this Trophy

Credit Where It's Due – Give out 5 Toasts to other players

Nice Speech – Give out 10 Toasts to other players

Toast Master – Give out 100 Toasts to other players

Run It Back – Accept 100 rematches

Matchmaker – Play 1 matchmade game

You Mean Business – Get 30 Ringouts

You're Getting Pretty Good At This! – Get 50 Ringouts

Bun-Puncher Supreme – Get 100 Ringouts

Stepping Out – Win 10 matchmade games

Proving Yourself – Win 100 matchmade games

The Throne Is Yours – Win 300 matchmade games

Bring A Friend – Get 10 Double Ringouts

Ringouts Are Better In Pairs – Get 25 Double Ringouts

And Your Little Dog, Too! – Get 100 Double Ringouts

Watch Your Step – Get 10 Ringouts using your spike

Going Down? – Get 50 Ringouts using your spike

Ground Floor: Ringouts – Get 100 Ringouts using your spike

Aerial Specialist – Get 10 Ringouts using the top of the Blast Zone

Southpaw Specialist – Get 10 Ringouts using the left-side of the Blast Zone

Rightie Specialist – Get 10 Ringouts using the right-side of the Blast Zone

Spike Specialist – Get 10 Ringouts using the bottom of the Blast Zone

Watch Your Head – Get 20 Ringouts with a Projectile

Catch This – Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile

Distanced Damage Dealer – Get 200 Ringouts with a Projectile

Social Butterfly – Play 25 matches in a party

Life of the Party – Play 100 matches in a party

Party Animal – Play 500 matches in a party

Signature Slammer – Get 10 low-damage Ringouts

These are all of the trophies and achievements in MultiVersus that we know of so far. If anything is added or changed, we will let you know. Also, you might need some help when it comes to accomplishing all of these trophies or achievements. For that, and how to get into the Beta Early Access, check out our MultiVersus page for more.

MultiVersus will be released on July 26th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.