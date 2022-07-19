With many major games that go into early access and major beta periods, there comes a way for people to show their day one status via Founder’s Packs. These are bundles that give some exclusive items and boons to those who want to just get a bit more and appreciate the developers for making a certain game. In any case, the recently released MultiVersus also contains a Founder’s Pack, but is it worth it? Check our breakdown to learn more.

Is the MultiVersus Founder’s Pack Worth it?

Depending on how much time you want to sink in the game will be a good indicator if this is for you. There are also tiers to the Founder’s Packs, each with its own set of additional items at higher prices. These are the packs and what they contain:

Standard Founder’s Pack – $39.99 USD

Rare Founder Banner

15 Character Tickets

300 Gleamium

Deluxe Founder’s Pack – $59.99 USD

Epic Deluxe Founder Banner

Epic Ringout “PFG Team”

1 Battle Pass Token

20 Character Tickets

1,000 Gleamium

Rare Founder Banner from the Standard Founder’s Pack

Premium Founder’s Pack – $99.99 USD

Legendary Premium Founder Banner

Legendary Ringout “PFG Multiversus”

3 Battle Pass Tokens

30 Character Tickets

2,500 Gleamium

Founder’s Name Style

All cosmetics from Deluxe and Standard Packs

With all packs, you’ll get a handful of Character Tickets which essentially allow you to unlock a character instantly. You won’t need to buy Gleamium or grind Coins to get them. What is interesting is that in the Premium Pack, you get 30 Character Tickets, already confirming that the roster for MultiVersus is going to expand quite a lot than what we know already.

As for these Battle Pass Tokens, they are basically vouchers for battle passes so you won’t have to buy them with money. You’re covered for at least three seasons for the highest tier of Founder’s Packs.

So in the end, are these packs worth it? If you’re someone who doesn’t like to grind, but like cosmetics and other exclusive items, this is for you. It’ll also be worth it if you don’t like to farm heavily and want to try a bunch of new characters as they become available in the future. Otherwise, taking the full free-to-play route will do just fine, as long as you’re willing to put in the hours to get new characters.

The items and pricing are better indicators of how much of a fan you are of the game so far, and how much you see yourself playing the game in the future once it’s out of Beta.

MultiVersus is currently in early access. The Open Beta will be released on July 26, 2022, for Xbox One and Series consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.