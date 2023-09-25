Image: EA Sports

Having forwards capable of being unquestionably decisive in front of the goal is a must if you plan on creating a top-tier squad in EA FC 24. But who are the best forwards in the game? Here are the best Strikers, Center Forwards, and Wingers in EA Sports FC 24.

The Best Strikers and Centre Forwards in EA FC 24

The best strikers (ST) and center forwards (CF) in EA FC 24 are Icon Pelé (95), Icon Ronaldo (94), and Icon Mia Hamm (93). True to his memory, Pelé is the game’s premier and most complete forward, given his Technical PlayStyle+ and lethality in front of the goal. Both Ronaldo and Hamm can be considered the game’s best while in one-on-one scenarios, given their ability to score off all opportunities. and quickly create distance from their markers.

For those who were not lucky enough to pack either of the above Icons or who do not have Millions of coins to expend on them, the best Gold-strikers in EA FC 24 are Erling Haaland (91) and Kylian Mbappé (91).

Related: How to Tell If It’s a Walkout in EA FC 24

The Best Wingers in EA Sports FC 24

The best left wingers (LW) on EA Sports FC 24 are Icon Ronaldinho (93), Kylian Mbappé (91), and Icon Thierry Henry (91). The three of them are our main picks given their ability to score from any position and leave defenders in the dust through their high pacing and great dribbling.

Among the right wingers (RW) in EA FC 24, Icon Mia Hamm (93), Icon Mané Garrincha (92), and Caroline Graham Hansen (90) are considered the best, with Hamm taking the top spot by a large margin given her high pace, passing skills, and shooting prowess.

The 10 Highest-Rated Forwards in EA FC 24

To increase your scope when building up your team, here are the 10 highest-rated forwards (ST, CF, LW, and RW) in the game:

Player Name Card Type/Rarity OVR Positions Pelé Icon 95 CAM/CF/ST Ronaldo Icon 94 ST/Cf Ronaldinho Icon 93 LW/LM/CAM Hamm Icon 93 ST/CF/RW/CAM Johan Cruyff Icon 93 CF/ST Mané Garrincha Icon 92 RW/RM Ferenc Puskás Icon 92 CF/ST Gerd Müller Icon 92 ST/CF Bobby Charlton Icon 92 CAM/CF Birgit Prinz Icon 92 ST/CF

Now that you know who are the game’s best forwards, don’t forget to also check out who are the best defenders in EA Sports FC 24.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023