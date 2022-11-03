The Chant: How to Fast Travel and Transcend Across the Island

The Chant is a fairly linear game, with some backtracking involved to access new areas on the island. An essential aspect of that backtracking has to do with the game’s fast travel system, which is called Transcending. Traveling across the island allows you to go back to areas and explore further into that specific location once you receive different colored stones. This guide will cover everything you need to know about The Chants’ fast travel system and how to utilize it effectively.

How to Fast Travel

Players will have access to the fast travel system after they have beaten The Strider and powered on the windmill in town. Once that is taken care of, you will encounter a platform-looking structure in the ground where a tutorial will pop up, letting you know it is for fast traveling. Activate the platform by holding down the appropriate button, and Jess will begin to transcend.

Transcend for backtracking

Transcending from one of these locations will bring you to the central hub of the fast travel system. Players can access surrounded pathways with different colors once they have the corresponding colored stone. For example, if you have the yellow stone, you can go through the yellow portal, which will bring you to a specific location on the island.

It is essential to note which color brings you where, as once you start collecting more colored stones, you can backtrack to these areas and access different locations with colored glooms you couldn’t reach before. This may lead to you finding more letters, unlocking more trophies, finding extra resources, etc.

Fast traveling is significant for players to progress through the story by going to new areas they couldn’t initially reach. Players can also return to old locations to find more Prismic Crystals to spend on the skill tree they may have missed the first time. These crystals are essential in keeping Jess alive and determining how potent her powers are against the beasts, so make sure you allocate them toward the best slots in the upgrades menu!

The Chant is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022