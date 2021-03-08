Update 6.3.5 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update to Zenimax’s MMO not only introduces two new dungeons to the game, yet brings with it the long-awaited Champion Point 2.0 overhaul (and a full CP reset for everyone). Armor passives have been given a refresh as well, to encourage more mixing and matching of sets. There are even a few tweaks to Housing in update 6.3.5 that should make customizing your home all the easier. Here’s everything new with The Elder Scrolls Online update 6.3.5.

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 6.3.5 Patch Notes

New Features, Updates, Big Changes

Flames of Ambition DLC

New Dungeons

Black Drake Villa: Tucked away in the northern Gold Coast sits an abandoned villa built as a retreat for former Emperor Durcorach, the Black Drake. Rumors tell of a vast library deep below that holds knowledge pillaged from across Tamriel. Hired by a mysterious benefactor, Eveli Sharp-Arrow arrives in search of a valuable book and a little adventure, but she soon discovers someone has set fire to the underground archive. Join Eveli in a race to find the book and defeat the forces behind the consuming blaze.

The Cauldron: Long-forgotten ritual sites and ruins of the past fill the mountains of western Deshaan and serve as enticing sources of power for devious forces. When the citizens of a quiet Dark Elf village start to go missing, all eyes turn to the sinister cult residing in a nearby abandoned mine. Delve deep underground to rescue the kidnapped people and stop a dark ritual before it can unleash destruction.

Black Drake Villa and The Cauldron are 4-player dungeons which can be reached via the Gold Coast and Deshaan respectively. Black Drake Villa’s entrance is in the northern Gold Coast, with the entrance east of the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary. The Cauldron’s entrance is located in western Deshaan, west of the West Narsis Wayshrine. Did we mention you need to go west?

Both Dungeons include a Normal version in addition to a challenging Veteran version. In addition, Black Drake Villa features challenging Hard Modes for each of the three boss encounters.

There are unique item sets, including two new Undaunted Monster Mask sets, only available within the Dungeons, in addition to the following rewards: Unique achievement awards Unique Skin A unique memento Several Titles Unique housing items



New Item Sets

There are several new item sets that are obtained through the two new dungeons:

Blake Drake Villa True-Sworn Fury (Light Armor) 2 – Adds 687 Spell Critical 3 – Adds 129 Spell Damage 4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka 5 – Adds 708 Spell Critical and increases your Critical Damage by 4%. This bonus doubles to 1416 Spell Critical and 8% increased Critical Damage when you are under 75% Health. This bonus quadruples to 2832 Spell Critical and 16% increased Critical Damage when you are under 50% Health. Kinras’s Wrath (Medium Armor) 2 – Adds 129 Weapon Damage 3 – Adds 657 Weapon Critical 4 – Adds 129 Weapon Damage 5 – Dealing damage with a Light or Heavy Attack grants you a stack of Burning Heart for 5 seconds, up to 5 stacks. While you have 5 stacks, you generate an aura of wrath, granting you Major Berserk, increasing your damage by 10%. While you have an aura of wrath, Allies within 12 meters of you gain Minor Berserk, increasing their damage done by 5%. Drake’s Rush (Heavy Armor) 2 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health 3 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina 4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina 5 – When you Bash an enemy, you and up to 3 group members within 15 meters of you gain Major Heroism for 12 seconds, granting you 3 Ultimate every 1.5 seconds. This effect can occur once every 18 seconds. Encratis’s Behemoth (Monster Mask) 1 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka 2 – Dealing Flame Damage to an enemy grants you Behemoth’s Aura for 12 seconds that reaches up to 12 meters. You and up to 11 group members in the aura reduce Flame Damage taken by 5%. Enemies in the aura increase their Flame Damage taken by 5%. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds.

The Cauldron Unleashed Ritualist (Light Armor) 2 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka 3 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka 4 – Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka 5 – Dealing damage to an enemy applies Ritualist’s Mark to them for 10 seconds. Enemies with your Ritualist’s Mark take an additional 16% damage from your summoned pets. This includes pets summoned from other item sets such as Mad Tinkerer and Defiler. This does not include “pet-like” effects, such as the Cliff Racer from the Dive ability or Honor from the Coldharbour’s Favorite set. Dagon’s Dominion (Medium Armor) 2 – Adds 129 Weapon Damage 3 – Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina 4 – Adds 129 Weapon Damage 5 – Adds 492 Weapon Damage to your area of effect abilities This set adds 492 Weapon damage to your Area of Effect healing abilities, such as Vigor and Soothing Spores as well. Foolkiller’s Ward (Heavy Armor) 2 – Adds 1487 Armor 3 – Adds 1487 Armor 4 – Adds 1206 Maximum Health 5 – Activating Block while in combat places a damage shield on you and 3 group members within 18 meters for 2 seconds that absorbs 4000 direct damage. If a damage shield breaks, the wearer of the shield restores 5680 Magicka and Stamina. This effect can occur once every 30 second if a damage shield broke. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds if no damage shields broke. Baron Zaudrus (Monster Mask) 1 – Adds 548 Maximum Stamina 1 – Adds 548 Maximum Magicka 1 – Adds 603 Maximum Health 2 – Applying a status effect to an enemy grants you a stack of Zaudrus’s Ambition for 10 seconds, up to 3 stacks max. When you gain 3 stacks, the stacks are removed and you gain 4 Ultimate. On gaining Ultimate, you cannot gain additional stacks of Zaudrus’s Ambition for 1 second.



New Collectibles, Outfit Styles & Dyes

Illusory Salamander Stone Memento: Obtained by completing the Black Drake Villa Conqueror achievement.

Dagon’s Viscerent Skin: Obtained by completing the Cauldron Conqueror achievement.

Fire-Forged Maul Outfit Style: Obtained by earning the Flames of Ambition Explorer achievement.

Scintillating Scarlet Dye: Obtained by completing the Flames of Ambition Delver achievement.

New Achievements and Titles

Flames of Ambition introduces over 30 new achievements, four new titles and one new dye.

The “Ardent Bibliophile” title is earned by completing the Ardent Bibliophile Achievement.

The “Flamechaser” title is earned by completing the Snuffed Out Achievement.

The “Subterranean Smasher” title is earned by completing the Subterranean Smasher Achievement.

The “Spark of Vengeance” title is earned by completing the Schemes Disrupted Achievement.

New Furnishings

New Bust and Trophy furnishings have been added to commemorate victory in the Black Drake Villa and The Cauldron dungeons.

Base Game

Champion Point System Update

In this update, we’ve revamped the entire Champion Point (CP) system with an updated UI and all-new stars to choose. Now, when building your character, you’ll have more choices than ever before.

The goals for this change include several factors: This new system encourages horizontal progression over vertical progression. The new Champion system reduces how many passives are on a character at one time, reducing the calculations per combat action. Expandability is essential to the health of character progression, and the revamped Champion system has far greater flexibility for expansion in the future.

The Constellations have been renamed from the Mage, Warrior and Thief to Warfare, Fitness and Craft.

Constellations have been reduced from 9 to 3, but the variety of stars available to spend points in has greatly increased.

Stars are interconnected in a way such that spending enough points to unlock the bonus awarded from a star, will also unlock the path to its connected stars.

Stars within constellations are categorized under two main types: Non-Slottable: These are stars which give you their noted stats and do not need further interaction other than adding the requisite points to activate the stat bonus listed. Slottable: These are stars which give you their noted stats and must be added to the new Champion bar to activate the bonus listed in the star. When actively slotted, their art will update in the constellation to indicate this.

We’ve added a new Champion bar to the top of the Champion Constellations UI. This allows you to slot up to 4 stars from each of the 3 Constellations. You can swap out any slotted star at any time with no cost, as long as you’re not in combat. The cost of respec’ing your Champion Points is still 3000 gold.

The CP cap per update has been lifted, and you can now spend up to the 3600 point cap. We’ve adjusted the rate at which you gain CP to accommodate for the cap lift.

You still only earn Champion Points at level 50 or higher, but as with the original CP system, you can spend any you have earned regardless of your level.

All characters have had their base Health increased to 16,000, up from 8744 and their Magicka and Stamina has increased to 12,000, up from 7958. These changes were made to offset the loss of the 20% stat increases gained from the original Champion Point system, where spending 100 points in a tree would increase the base stat of the tree by 20%.

Characters now also take 10% reduced damage at base, to reduce the loss of the mitigation from the Champion Point system.

Characters now also start with 1000 Weapon and Spell Damage regardless of your level.

Made numerous adjustments to battle leveling bonuses to tone down some of the power spiking seen with some stats, specifically with Weapon and Spell Damage and Health.

Armor Changes

Equipped Armor pieces now passively augment your character’s effectiveness at a base line, in addition to their purchasable passives. Their effects are now denoted in the Armor section of the Skills screen and are unlocked immediately upon unlocking the Skill Line itself. You can find their effects below:

Light Armor Bonuses Reduces your damage taken from “Magical” (Magic, Flame, Frost, and Shock Damage) attacks by 1% per piece worn Reduces the cost of Roll Dodge by 3% per piece worn Reduces your Movement Speed penalty while Sneaking by 5% per piece worn Reduces the cost of Break Free by 5% per piece worn Reduces the cost of Bash by 3% per piece worn

Light Armor Penalties Increases your damage taken from “Martial” (Physical, Poison, Disease, and Bleed Damage) attacks by 1% per piece worn Increases the cost of Block by 3% per piece worn Decreases your damage done with Bash by 1% per piece worn

Medium Armor Bonuses Reduces the cost of Sprint by 1% per piece worn Reduces the cost of Sneak by 5% per piece worn Reduces the cost of Block by 3% per piece worn Reduces your damage taken from Area of Effect Attacks by 2% for 2 seconds after you Roll Dodge Increases your Movement Speed by 2% while immune to crowd control

Heavy Armor Bonuses Reduces your damage taken from Martial attacks by 1% per piece worn Increases the amount of damage blocked by 1% per piece worn Increases damage done with Bash by 3% per piece worn Reduces your damage taken while immune to crowd control by 1% per piece worn

Heavy Armor Penalties Increases your damage taken from Magical attacks by 1% per piece worn Reduces the Movement Speed bonus of Sprint by 1% per piece worn Increases the cost of Roll Dodge by 3% per piece worn Increases the size of your detection area while Sneaking by 10% per piece worn (making you easier to detect)

The above changes were done to help increase the effect that Armor plays on your build, by augmenting your Core Combat Mechanics such as Break Free, Roll Dodge, and Sprint in ways that are not already apparent in the paradigms. Additionally, the “Rock Paper Scissors” effect that Armor was originally meant to follow should have more sharp effects in PvP situations, where Light Armor is stronger versus Heavy but weaker versus Medium, and Heavy is stronger versus Medium.

We also tried to avoid outright buffing the same exact playstyles that already exist with some Armor types in efforts to improve armor viability, rather than reinforcing the existing patterns. For example, Light Armor has much more freedom with most of its Stamina costs but is less effective with outright soaking damage. Heavy Armor is now slower but bulkier, and Medium Armor is more slippery but with less sharp bonuses as it has no drawbacks.

All armor passives now scale per piece of Armor equipped, rather than some of them granting bonuses while wearing 5 pieces or more. This, along with the new penalty and bonus system of Armor, should help diversify build variety and increase the viability of unique options such as 4/3 and all 7 pieces of the same Armor weight being worn. Light Armor Concentration: This passive now grants 469/939 Spell Penetration per piece of Light Armor worn, rather than 2442/4884 when wearing 5 pieces or more. Prodigy: This passive now grants 0.5/1% Spell Critical per piece of Light Armor worn, rather than 5/10% when wearing 5 pieces or more. Spell Warding: Increased the amount of Spell Resistance granted per rank to 363/726, up from 182/363. Medium Armor Agility: This passive now grants 1/2% Weapon Damage per piece of Medium Armor worn, rather than 7/15% when wearing 5 pieces or more. Dexterity: Decreased the amount of Weapon Critical granted to 0.3/0.6/1% per piece of Medium Armor worn, down from 0.3/1/1.5% per piece. Heavy Armor Rapid Mending: This passive now increases your Healing Taken by 1% for every 2/1 pieces of Heavy Armor worn, rather than 4/8% when wearing 5 pieces or more. Resolve: Decreased the amount of Armor granted per piece of Heavy Armor worn to 114/229/343, down from 121/142/363. Revitalize: This passive now increases the resources restored from your fully-charged Heavy Attacks by 2/4% per piece of Heavy Armor worn, rather than 12/25% when wearing 5 pieces or more.



Advanced Stats

You can now view additional combat stats about your character by selecting Advanced Stats within the Character menu. This includes a variety of additional offensive, defensive, and utility bonuses that your character currently has based on their equipment, buffs/debuffs, Skill and Champion Point expenditures. Additionally, Physical and Spell Penetration have been added to the main stats view.

Fast Travel Outside of Homes

There are many reasons to visit your lovely home, but sometimes you just want to use it as a handy fast travel point! For times like those, you can now select the “Travel to Outside” option when traveling to any of your homes, and it will take you right outside the front door without any extra loadscreens. You can of course still travel straight inside, as before, with the “Travel to Inside” option.

Furnishing & Houseguest Preview Improvements

You can now preview furnishings and furnishing plans directly from your inventory. No more guesswork when deciding whether to learn a plan! In addition, Houseguest previews on the Crown Store now include a selection of voice lines, so you can get a better sense of their overall identity.

New Furnishings

In Update 29, we’ve added several new furnishings to acquire and have made some quality of life changes.

New Dwarven Structural Items We’ve added a new set of 20 Dwarven furnishing plans in the Markarth style. These have a chance to appear in Markarth Reward Coffers, which are awarded for completing world boss and delve daily quests in The Reach. These plans include various platforms, pillars, and stairways, as well as other structural components—including plans for a fireplace, a double door, and a tower!

New Master Writ Furnishings Rolis Hlaalu, the Mastercraft Mediator, has 7 new furnishing plans available for purchase: Diagram: Dwarven Minecart, Ornate Pattern: Solitude Yarn Rack, Colorful Blueprint: Solitude Well, Noble Praxis: Solitude Hearth, Rounded Tall Formula: Vampiric Cauldron, Distilled Coagulant Design: Provisioning Station, Solitude Grill Sketch: Dwarven Crystal Sconce, Mirror As usual, Rolis has handed some of his prior furnishing plans over to his assistant, Faustina Curio, the Master Writ Achievement merchant. In order to help manage the growing number of furnishing plans on her store, she’s consolidated her offerings. Her furnishing plans are now grouped together into Folios based on when they first appeared in her store. Opening a Folio will give you tradable copies of all of the plans inside and costs the same as it would have cost to buy all the recipes in that Folio individually. The most recent set of furnishing plans are still available individually. The contents of each Folio are as follows: Crafter’s Furnishing Folio Diagram: Apparatus, Boiler Formula: Case of Vials Diagram: Apparatus, Gem Calipers Blueprint: Podium, Skinning Blueprint: Tools, Case Formula: Bottle, Poison Elixir Design: Mortar and Pestle Blueprint: Cabinet, Poisonmaker’s Praxis: Orcish Table with Fur Pattern: Orcish Tapestry, Spear Design: Orcish Skull Goblet, Full Morrowind Furnishing Folio Formula: Mages Apparatus, Master Diagram: Dwarven Gyroscope, Masterwork Pattern: Dres Sewing Kit, Master’s Praxis: Hlaalu Bath Tub, Masterwork Design: Mammoth Cheese, Mastercrafted Blueprint: Telvanni Candelabra, Masterwork Dark Elf Furnishing Folio Formula: Alchemical Apparatus, Master Diagram: Hlaalu Gong Pattern: Clothier’s Form, Brass Praxis: Hlaalu Trinket Box, Curious Turtle Design: Miniature Garden, Bottled Blueprint: Hlaalu Gaming Table, “Foxes & Felines” Summerset Furnishing Folio Sketch: Alinor Ancestor Clock, Celestial Sketch: Figurine, The Dragon’s Glare Diagram: Relic Vault, Impenetrable Pattern: Alinor Bed, Levitating Blueprint: Alinor Bookshelf, Grand Full Praxis: Alinor Gaming Table, Punctilious Conflict Formula: Artist’s Palette, Pigment Design: Alinor Grape Stomping Tub Ebonheart Furnishing Folio Sketch: Silver Kettle, Masterworked Blueprint: Frog-Caller, Untuned Design: Pottery Wheel, Ever-Turning Formula: Alchemical Apparatus, Condenser Praxis: Hlaalu Salt Lamp, Enchanted Pattern: Dark Elf Tent, Canopy Diagram: Hlaalu Stove, Chiminea Elsweyr Furnishing Folio Diagram: Elsweyr Gate, Masterwork Pattern: Elsweyr Chaise Lounge, Upholstered Blueprint: Elsweyr Cart, Masterwork Praxis: Elsweyr Statue, Shrine Lion Formula: Elsweyr Incense, Fragrant Design: Provisioning Station, Elsweyr Grill Sketch: Elsweyr Cage, Filigree Faustina Curio now offers Skyrim Journeyman and Master Furnisher’s Documents, containing a variety of superior and epic furnishing plans from Western Skyrim.

New Undaunted Quartermaster Furnishings Two new furnishings are available from Undaunted Quartermasters for those who have braved Black Drake Villa and The Cauldron, and returned to tell the tale. Fountain of the Fiery Drake: At first glance, this draconic accent seems straightforward, but a quick adjustment allows it to breathe flame. Basalt Pillar, Glowing: Though touching this lava-formed pillar bare-handed is inadvisable at best—it contains a molten core—gently blowing on it might just brighten its glow a bit. Try it and see!



New Antiquities

There is one new Antiquity to find in Western Skyrim: its Antique Map. Much like other Zones’ Antique Maps, the Lead for this Map can be purchased at many vendors across Western Skyrim, but only if you’ve completed the Pathfinder Achievement for the zone.

New Battleground Collectibles

Three new emotes are available for you to collect in this update by completing Battlegrounds!

Scorching Chaos Ball Emote: Occasionally received as a reward from Battlemaster Rivyn’s Reward Box, earned by completing Battlegrounds.

Chaos Ball Victory Dance Emote: Occasionally received as a reward from Battlemaster Rivyn’s Reward Box, earned by completing Battlegrounds.

Chaos Ball Boom Emote: Occasionally received as a reward from Battlemaster Rivyn’s Reward Box, earned by completing Battlegrounds.

System Mail Deletion & Organization Changes

Beginning with this update, System Mails will now remain in your inbox for a limited time, after which they will be deleted. This mirrors the current behavior of player-sent mail.

System Mails include: Mails sent by NPCs (such as Hirelings) Mails containing Collector’s Edition rewards Mails sent for completing PvP activities (such as Rewards for the Worthy and Battleground completion rewards) Mails sent for completing random dungeon runs, such as Premium Undaunted Exploration Supplies mails Mails containing Guild Trader purchases Mails that have been ‘bounced’ from another player (such as CoD items that have been refused)

When this update launches, all System Mails you currently have in your inbox will be given a timer of 30 days. When that timer gets close to running out, the mail will be highlighted with red text and iconography to indicate it will soon expire. When a System Mail’s timer expires, that mail (and any items or gold that might be attached to it) will be deleted.

In addition, for Keyboard/Mouse mode only, we’ve added headers to separate player-sent mails from System Mails.

Known Issues

Housing

Homes

You may experience some temporary rain or strange lighting while indoors in the Autumn’s Gate, Old Mistveil Manor, and Golden Gryphon Garret homes. This will be fixed in an upcoming patch.

UI

General

While we’ve made some improvements to your inventory’s category and search functionality, you may run into some increased load times for certain operations in banks with high item counts. We’re working on a fix for an upcoming incremental patch.

Clockwork City Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Trials Asylum Sanctorium Saint Olms The visual effects from Static Shield will now persist for as long as the effect is active.



Dragon Bones Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons

Scalecaller Peak The Lacerate ability used by Gargoyles now has a large telegraph to indicate it can be blocked.



Elsweyr Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Sunspire Trial

General Alkosh’s Will’s Storm Leap ability will no longer damage player characters outside the telegraphed area.

Nahviintaas Nahviintaas’s Sweeping Breath ability will no longer appear to be angled over enemy’s heads. Vigil Statues will now always display their Stone Shield visuals when active.



Greymoor Fixes and Improvements

Art and Animation

Figure

Fixed some abnormal textures that would appear on Rada al-Sahran’s wings.

Dungeons and Group Content

Trials

Kyne’s Aegis Lord Falgravn Lord Falgravn’s prisoners are no longer able to be affected by player abilities. Prisoners once again provide their boon if rescued.



Exploration and Itemization

Achievements

The “Lothid Clan Liberator” achievement now properly references the name of the relevant quest, “For Love Betrayed.”

Antiquities

Fixed a minor typo in the Lore entry for the Portrait of Lady Vadaya.

Slightly adjusted the placement of some possible Antiquity excavation locations to prevent critters from running through them.

Fixed an issue where the false positives found when searching for Thrassian Stranglers were Trash quality. They are now White quality, as intended.

Adjusted a possible Antiquity location in central Murkmire to prevent frogs from rudely hopping straight through the dirt mound.

Fixed an issue where Scrying for Antiquities in Markarth wouldn’t properly display possible dig sites on the map.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when closing the Antiquities Scrying screen.

Quests and Zones

Quests

A Feast of Souls: Fixed an issue where your character could be dropped beneath the floor after retrieving the Keystone during this quest.

Harrowstorm Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Dungeons

Unhallowed Grave Nabor the Forgotten Forgotten Deadeyes Reduced the overall health of these enemies. Reduced the radius and knockback distance of Icy Salvo. Grapple will now be used less often. Chilling Comet now has an increased number of “safe” platforms. Keeper of the Kiln Reduced the number of additional monsters during this fight. Fiery Vent The Fiery Vent phases will now occur at more reliable intervals. Increased the “warm up” period to allow more reaction time. Increased the time before the vents would cause death and reduced the damage to ramp up more slowly in Veteran mode. Decreased the duration of the “vent” portion, but drastically reduced damage of the ability to no longer progress to cause death in Normal mode.



Imperial City Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Dungeons

Imperial City Prison Lord Warden Dusk Falling through the portal no longer requires a synergy use to prevent fall damage death.



Markath Fixes and Improvements

Audio

General

Added several missing sound effects and fixed other minor audio issues related to quests happening around Markarth.

Dungeons and Group Content

Vateshran Hollows Arena

General Corrected several typos in the Crushing Disappointment Achievement description including adding a period because that’s how you end sentences Essence and Remnant effects will now be reapplied should you leave and return to a saved version of the arena. This was previously the case only if you left and returned after some time had passed. Your character will no longer receive two versions of the “Hunting Speed” effect if using the empowered grapple quickly between a wall-mounted and floor-standing post. Aydolan will no longer appear in multiple places at once. Reduced the health of enemies which have been empowered after completing the first arena.

Brimstone Den Lava in the Brimstone Den now deals more damage. In addition, damage can no longer be avoided by sprinting or jumping. Brimstone Orbs will no longer be available and venturing too far into the lava will be fatal until after the Magma Queen is defeated. Your character will no longer “disappear” when using a Brimstone Orb while affected by the Living Dark ability. Wayshrining before the Pyrelord will no longer have a chance to send you to his platform. Monsters now correctly reach the platform the Pyrelord is on without walking all the way around the fight space.

Hunter’s Grotto The telegraph for the Bristleback gatekeeper’s Thrash ability will no longer persist after the ability has ended. The Shade of the Grove encounter no longer has a chance to reset in situations where your character is knocked back while using Bolt Escape.

Champion’s Circle Maebroogha’s Void Eruption ability’s telegraph now covers the entire central island. Updated the timing of the VO during the final boss encounter. Added additional sound effects to a few abilities during this encounter. Reduced the health from the Void Rot, Void Mages, Void Archers, and Shade Colossi.



Exploration and Itemization

General

Fixed several typos in the Wayward Guardian Motif books.

Housing

Furnishings

The Dwarven Liminal Diffusion achievement furnishing can now be found in the Lights category of the housing editor, instead of the Workshop category.

Corrected a minor typo in the Nighthollow Banner achievement furnishing description.

Fixed an issue where you could walk through the Rough Broom, Practical furnishing.

Fixed an issue that caused Markarth-themed furnishing plans to drop a little more frequently than intended. These are now consistent with other similar furnishing plans.

Fixed an issue where the “Dwarven Stand, Void Crystal” achievement furnishing did not have a lit-up state.

Moved the “Dwarven Stand, Void Crystal” furnishing from Machinery to Enchanted Lights, and updated its behavior tags to reflect the new visuals.

Quests and Zones

Quests

Language of the Night: You are now able to pick up the scroll in Nighthollow Keep.

Morrowind Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Halls of Fabrication Trial

Assembly General Toxic Coolant and Seeker Projectiles will now correctly do increased damage to players affected by Exhaustion and Extreme Exhaustion.



Orsinium Fixes and Improvements

Exploration and Itemization

General

The Wrothgar Museum objects will now show up in the wild and in the museum properly, based on your progress through the Achievement.

Scalebreaker Fixes and Improvements

Exploration and Itemization

Achievements

Reduced the Achievement Point value of the Scalebreaker Scout achievement to bring it in line with other Scout achievements.

Stonethorn Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Dungeons

Stone Garden General Dead Stone Husks will now always leave a lootable ash pile corpse. Arkasis the Mad Alchemist Fixed an issue where Arkasis would sometimes decide not to release the second batch of Stone Husks and become an immortal mad scientist (the worst kind of scientist).



Exploration and Itemization

Achievements

Moved the Thorn Legion Style Master and Hazardous Alchemy Style Master to the proper Achievement category.

Housing

Furnishings

The “Stone Garden Tank, Vacant” achievement furnishing now has its intended collision.

Thieves Guild Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Maw of Lorkhaj Trial

Orbs of Torment no longer leave a usable corpse when the effect ends.

Wolfhunter Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Dungeons

Moon Hunter Keep General Dire Wolves Increased the range on abilities to account for their larger size. Increased the damage of Lunge, but it no longer hits targets in an arc nor causes a bleed. Increased the damage and reduced the arc of the Nip ability. Nip no longer causes a bleed. Gnash no longer hits targets in an arc. Increased the damage from Bite. Bite no longer has an interruptible telegraph and is used less frequently. Vicious Dire Wolves All Dire Wolf ability changes above have been applied to Vicious Dire Wolves, excluding the change to Lunge. Reduced the arc of Dire Lunge. The bleed from Dire Lunge is now only applied to targets which are not blocking. Harry will no longer affect targets in an arc. Strikers Assassinate will no longer affect targets in an arc. Cleavers Added a telegraph for Heavy Swipe, which will now also affect targets in an arc. Quick Strike no longer affects targets in an arc. Thrall Ferals Greatly reduced the damage done by Devastating Leap. Increased the cast time for Devastating Leap. Reduced the arc for Slash, which is now also used less often. Spriggans Increased the cast time and cooldown for Transmogrify. Transmogrify can no longer be chain cast. Stranglers Increased the damage of Grapple. Grapple is now applied when cast, though affected targets can now break free from this attack after being pulled to the Strangler. Interrupting the ability before the target is pulled to the Strangler prevents damage. Hulking Werewolf Reduced the damage and knockback distance of Slam. Increased the damage of Swipe. Swipe no longer affects targets in an arc. Reduced the effectiveness of the applied Defile and Snare from Swipe. Accursed Werewolf Reduced the overall damage of Accursed Werewolves. Reduced the buff applied to allies’ damage done from Blood Scent. Jailer Melitus Increased the damage and cooldown for Bloody Cleave. Bloody Cleave no longer causes a Bleed effect. Slash now causes a bleed and no longer affects targets in an arc. Bloodmoon’s Mercy: Area of Effects now move slower, will no longer damage targets multiple times, and do reduced damage. Reduced the snare effect for targets hit, and the snare effect is now displayed in your active effects. Increased the initial damage from the Area of Effect. This ability is now used less often. Bloody Geyser will now only target one player in Normal mode. Reduced the damage and increased the interrupt window for Bloody Execution in Normal mode. Bloody Execution will now be used less often, and the animations will now reliably play for all players. Werewolf Bloodcallers will now do less damage in Normal mode. Reduced the damage of Crushing Leap. Hedge Maze Guardian Root Stomp Enemies can no longer be targeted if they are affected by a Strangler’s Grapple ability, and Stranglers can no longer use their Grapple ability on players affected by Root Stomp. Root Stomp will now be used less often. Reduced the damage of Root Stomp in Normal mode. This boss will no longer attempt to cast Root Stomp multiple times in a row if no target is found. Reduced the duration of Root Stomp. Reduced the damage of Thorn Toss, and the damage will now better match the telegraph. Mylene Moon-Caller Lightning Rage will no longer be used in Normal difficulty. Alpha Rage no longer affects multiple targets. Increased the initial damage and the time to interrupt Alpha Rage. Shred now does reduced damage. Mark of the Pack will now summon two wolves in Normal difficulty. Reduced the buff effects on Mylene from Prodding Shock. Reduced the damage from Lightning Storm, which will now be cast less often. Archivist Ernarde Increased the damage from Shock. Shock will no longer “bounce” and will now only affect a single target. Reduced the damage from Shock Blast, which no longer affects targets outside of its telegraphed radius. Reduced the damage from Werewolves added into the fight. Swipe will no longer stack Infected Wound and Major Defile when multiple enemies are hit. Removed the extra damage bonus from monsters that transform into Werewolf Behemoths. Vykosa the Ascendant Accursed Werewolves now have less health and do less damage. Increased the damage from Claw Slash. Claw Slash no longer causes a bleed effect and no longer affects targets in an arc. Reduced the damage from Ary and Zel’s Pounce and Lunge abilities. Ary and Zel’s Lunge ability no longer causes a bleed effect. You will no longer have a chance to become locked in combat prior to the encounter starting.



Wrathstone Fixes and Improvements

Dungeons and Group Content

Dungeons

Frostvault Warlord Tzogvin Tzogvin will now use the Fire Jump ability less often. Tzogvin will now summon one less goblin when using Fire Jump. Reduced the duration and damage of the Fire Pit portion of Fire Jump. Reduced the duration of the stun when landing. Reduced the amount of times Fire Jump could fail to cast. Reckless Charge now has a minimum distance he will charge. Reduced the damage from Reckless Charge against the charged target and the Area of Effects created by the ability. Reduced the damage of Heat Field in Veteran mode. Raging Winds now moves slower. Vault Protector Vault Protector will now travel to the center of the room to activate its shield. Searing Ray will more reliably be affected by the Vault Protector’s shield. Searing Ray can now be dodged and jumped over. Searing Rays will now have a short activation time so you can react more easily before they start moving. The shield now takes longer before doing damage to any player characters standing within it. Steel Cyclone no longer applies stacks of bleed damage and the bleed can be purged. Reduced the cone size of the Axe ability. Dwarven Spiders now do less damage, are no longer immune to crowd control abilities, and their static field ability is reduced in effectiveness. Dwarven Spheres now do less damage, are no longer immune to crowd control abilities, and no longer use the Steam Wall ability. Vault Protector will no longer play its light attack animation repeatedly after finishing Barrage. Vault Protector no longer has a chance to stand up early when shielded.



Exploration and Itemization

Achievements

Reduced the Achievement Point value of the Wrathstone Scout achievement to bring it in line with other Scout achievements.

Combat and Gameplay

Combat and Abilities

General

Gaining Resistances for a particular Damage Type no longer grants immunities to its respective Status Effect, and adjusted racial passives that once granted immunities to make up for this loss.

Monsters no longer have a random chance to apply Status Effects such as Burning or Poisoned from their attacks naturally, and will only apply these statuses through intentional means when designed as such. This adjustment should help lower combat variance in some encounters, where you seemingly take extra damage that is outside of your ability to naturally counteract, such as against Overchargers who could apply the Concussed status effect, causing you to take more damage from all sources.

Fixed many issues where abilities, item sets, and passives that dealt damage had the incorrect chance to proc their respective Status Effects. In most cases, this was a reduction from 10% to the value most appropriate to their attack type. You can find out more about the base chance to applying Status Effects under Help -> Combat -> Elemental Status Effects in-game.

Fixed an issue where casting another ability right after a failed ground-targeted ability could cause you to become unable to cast other ground-targeted abilities.

Player-sourced Synergies will now attempt to cull their animations whenever you activate other abilities to reduce animation errors when utilizing them in tandem with weaving and other ability usage. Note: Werewolves will no longer animate when activating player-sourced Synergies.

Fixed an issue where multiple healing abilities and sets that were bound to Area of Effects were not properly detected as Healing over Time.

Fixed numerous issues where certain bonuses could unintentionally apply their effects to abilities or sets.

Fixed additional issues where bonuses for certain attacks could unintentionally affect other attacks.

Bonuses that increase your chance of finding better fish, such as Angler’s Instincts and Artaeum Pickled Fish Bowl, now more accurately describe their effects and no longer include a static percent bonus, which was incorrect as fish can’t do math or probability equations.

Fixed issue where weapon swapping could become unresponsive after using a grappling hook.

Emotes can no longer be started while blocking, and blocking during an emote will now interrupt it. Please note although this change is currently in Update 29, we are working on reverting it for a future patch.

Fixed an issue where armor reduction debuffs (such as Major and Minor Breach) were not affecting targets with no Armor stat, even if they had Physical and Spell Resistance.

Buffs and Debuffs

There are now three new Status Effects for the following damage types: Bleed, Physical, and Magic Damage. Bleed Damage has a chance to apply Hemorrhaging. It deals slightly weaker damage than Burning over 4 seconds and applies Minor Mangle to the target while afflicted. Physical Damage has a chance to apply Sundered. It deals minor damage and applies Minor Breach for 4 seconds. Magic Damage has a chance to apply Overcharged. It deals minor damage and applies Minor Magickasteal for 4 seconds.

Fixed an issue where some Status Effects such as Diseased, Chilled, and Concussed could fail to be recognized as Status Effects from sets and passives that stated, “While under the effect of a Status Effect”.

Fixed an issue where some Immobilizes were improperly labeled as Status Effects.

Minor Brittle: Fixed an issue where this debuff could not be applied via the Chill status effect if a target had a longer duration of Minor Maim active.

Reduced the bonus value of the following buffs to 30%, down from 40%: Major Endurance Major Fortitude Major Intellect

Reduced the bonus value of the following buffs to 15%, down from 20%: Minor Endurance Minor Fortitude Minor Intellect Developer Comment: Spoiler

Fixed an issue where Minor Lifesteal and Magickasteal could fail to grant resources and could remove those that gained their effects from stealth.

Dragonknight

Ardent Flame Lava Whip Molten Whip (morph): Fixed an issue where the Weapon and Spell Damage from this passive did not appear in your character sheet.

Draconic Power Dark Talons: This ability and the Choking Talons morph now deal Flame Damage, rather than Magic Damage. The Ignite synergy now also deals Flame Damage rather than Magic Damage.

Earthen Heart Petrify Shattering Rocks (morph): This morph now heals you when the stun ends on the enemy, rather than causing the enemy’s next attack to heal their target. This will also fix numerous issues where the heal belonged to the attacker and used their stats rather than yours.



Necromancer

Grave Lord Frozen Colossus: Fixed an issue where this Ultimate and its morphs could return as Damage over Time in some cases.



Nightblade

Assassination Mark Target: Fixed an issue where this ability and morphs’ sourcing of Major Breach would be removed if the ability was recast while still actively on a target. This effect will now be considered 2 negative effects instead of 1 – one for Major Breach and another for the Mark that grants the caster resources if the marked target dies, similar to other abilities that apply multiple effects, such as Power of the Light.

Shadow Consuming Darkness: Hidden Refresh’s heal now ticks once every second, rather than half second, and adjusted the total healing to remain roughly the same. While this synergy is active, it now displays what it does when hovered over in your Active Effects tab. Veiled Strike Surprise Attack (morph): This morph now applies the Sundered Status Effect on hit, rather than reducing the target’s Physical Resistance by 5% if you successfully flanked the target.

Siphoning Cripple Debilitate (morph): This morph now applies the Overcharged status effect each tick, rather than applying Minor Magickasteal for its duration. This will also fix an issue where Magickasteal could be removed if you recast this ability early.



Sorcerer

Dark Magic Crystal Shard: Reduced the damage of this ability and the Crystal Fragments morph by approximately 2% to match the proper ranged cast time standard. Daedric Mines: Fixed an issue where this ability and its morphs were considered Area of Effect attacks, despite only hitting one target per mine. Fixed an issue where these abilities could return as Damage over Time in some cases.

Daedric Summoning Daedric Curse: Fixed an issue where this ability and its morphs could cause your next animation to hitch or jitter.

Storm Calling Overload: Fixed an issue where the Heavy Attack from this Ultimate and its morphs could return as Damage over Time in some cases.



Templar

Aedric Spear Burning Light: This passive now has a 3 second window between each stack, rather than a 1.1 second window, to reduce the cadence in which you must consistently attack with an Aedric Spear ability.

Dawn’s Wrath Solar Flare: Reduced the cast time of this ability and the Dark Flare morph to 0.8 seconds, down from 1 second. Reduced the damage done by approximately 21%. Reduced the cost of all versions of this ability to 2700, down from 2970. Developer Comment: Similar to other cast time abilities, we’ve taken the approach for a quicker cast time to help make this ability easier to weave within the 1 second global cooldown. This should also help reduce burst, potentially when combined with other high hitting attacks, but help the DPS go up by making it smoother to use and easier to sustain.

Restoring Light Light Weaver: Fixed an issue where this passive did not properly grant its stated Armor when you were channeling Rite of Passage or its morphs.



Warden

Winter’s Embrace Frozen Gate: Fixed an issue where the damage from this ability and its morphs could return as Damage over Time in some cases.



Weapon

Bow Heavy Attacking with a Bow has a completely new reload animation that is faster and smoother than before, with 100% less jitters! The power of a sober mind does wonders on the battlefield. Accuracy: This passive now grants Critical Chance rather than Weapon Critical. Rank II now grants 6% Critical Chance, up from 5%. Snipe: Reduced the cast time of these abilities to 0.8 seconds, down from 1 second. This ability and its morphs now have a much faster, smoother animation to support their new cast time. Reduced the damage done by approximately 21%. Reduced the base cost to 2700, down from 3240. Increased the travel speed slightly to help reduce the ability to fire off multiple projectiles before the original projectile landed. Focused Aim (morph): This morph now ranks up in cost reduction, rather than 1.1% damage per rank. The final cost is now 2430. Developer Comment: Similar to the Solar Flare changes this update and Crystal Shards a few updates ago, we wanted to make these abilities less bursty in nature while helping their fluid usage in rapid succession, making them less potent at combining into deadly alpha strike attacks and more potent while used in a rotation.

Destruction Staff Wall of Elements: Fixed a performance issue affecting the Unstable Wall of Frost morph.

Dual Wield Blade Cloak Deadly Cloak: Reduced the visual and audio effects of this ability to once every 2 seconds, rather than every second, to make it less obnoxious. Note that it will still deal damage every second. Rend Thrive in Chaos: This morph’s hit box now more accurately matches its visual effects, resulting in a significant Area of Effect increase. Twin Blade and Blunt: Reworked this passive to grant the following bonuses: Axes now increases your Critical Damage and Healing Done by 2/4% per axe, rather than having a chance to apply a Bleed. Daggers now grant 1.7/3.4% Critical Chance per dagger, rather than 2.5/5% Weapon Critical Chance. Maces now grant 825/1650 Armor Penetration per mace, rather than ignoring 5/10% of the target’s Physical Resistance. Swords now grant 71/142 Weapon Damage per sword, rather than increasing Damage Done by 3/6%. Developer Comment: Previously, this passive was too binary in terms of which was viewed as the best, so we’ve made some adjustments to make it more clear as well as more universally helpful. We’ve opted to remove the passive Bleed chance as it was the only effect that could carry over after activating, making it an almost guaranteed pick. Maces also felt too punishing and awkward as they became weaker the more you reduced your target’s Resistances, so we moved to a flat bonus instead. Swords often didn’t scale the way they appeared and seemed stronger than they were, so we moved to a more easily discernable power increase. Additionally, all of these effects now apply to any attack rather than only Martial based attacks to assist hybrid builds and general accessibility.

Two Handed Heavy Weapons: Reworked this passive to grant the following bonuses: Axes now grant 4/8% Critical Damage and Healing Done, rather than having a chance to apply a Bleed. Maces now grant 1650/3300 Armor Penetration, rather than ignoring 10/20% of the target’s Physical Resistance. Swords now grant 142/284Weapon and Spell Damage, rather than increasing Damage Done by 3/6%.



World

Soul Magic Soul Strike: Fixed an issue where this Ultimate and its morphs could fail to trigger other sets that had “while in combat” requirements if it was your first cast to initiate combat.

Vampire Mist Form: Fixed an issue where this ability and its morphs would cancel themselves while falling. Fixed an issue where these abilities could fail to grant proper CC immunity in some cases. Fixed an issue where attempting to use this ability after using a cast time ability would cause you to enter and immediately leave the form. Fixed an issue where you could unintentionally gain the benefit of certain sets while channeling this ability or its morphs. This ability and its morphs now also disable your Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery while channeling, rather than just Magicka. Developer Comment: Currently, Mist Form and its morphs are proving to be far too powerful at helping players reset fights in their favor, gaining tremendous damage mitigation while also recovering their resources to get back in the fight, making Vampires incredibly frustrating to fight against. While we want to give the playstyle another tool to disengage from a fight until they have a better opportunity to attack, the current ability is just too strong at doing that. We’ve targeted the ability to regenerate Health and Stamina while in this state to make it harder to stay in the form perpetually, and to make sure that pressure applied to a player beforehand is less easily recuperated.

Werewolf Hircine’s Bounty Hircine’s Fortitude (morph): Reduced the Health and Stamina Recovery cap of this morph to 333, down from 666. Pounce Brutal Pounce (morph): Fixed an issue where Brutal Carnage’s Damage over Time was not properly inheriting the damage increase from Carnage’s rank up progression. This will result in approximately 3.3% damage increase of this morph’s bleed. Savage Strength: This passive now grants Major Resolve on both ranks, rather than increasing your Armor by 5000/10000. This was done to tone down some of the staggering defenses that Werewolves could obtain with little to no effort. Werewolf Transformation Pack Leader (morph): The direwolves summoned from this Ultimate no longer taunt enemies and cause them to behave erratically, since they cannot be targeted.



Guild

Fighters Guild Banish the Wicked: This passive now grants you 1/2/3 Ultimate whenever you kill an enemy while you have a Fighter’s Guild ability slotted, rather than restoring 3/6/9 Ultimate whenever you kill an Undead, Daedra, or Werewolf.

Mages Guild Entropy: Fixed an issue where this ability and its morphs could cause your next animation to hitch or jitter. Spell Symmetry: Fixed an issue where casting this ability could desync your Magicka bar.

Psijic Order Time Stop Borrowed Time: Fixed an issue where this ability’s visuals lasted longer than the debuff.



Alliance War

Assault Continuous Attacks: This passive now always grants Major Gallop when purchased at rank 1 or 2. Note that you do not need to be in Cyrodiil to gain this effect! This means once you purchase the passive at any rank, you will always have Major Gallop active on you regardless of where you are. Rapid Maneuvers: This ability and its morphs no longer grant Major Gallop on cast since it is no longer necessary. Reduced the cost of this ability to 6426, down from 6885. Fixed an issue where casting this ability’s morphs would fail on nearby innocents if the setting “Prevent Attacking Innocents” was turned on.



Racial

Slightly adjusted some Racial Passives now that Champion Points have been reworked, and a few standards within our set bonus efficiency system have changed. For simplicity’s sake, we have listed the final rank adjustments of each passive, rather than each rank’s adjustment.

Argonian Argonian Resistance: This passive no longer grants immunity to the Diseased status effect, and once again grants an equal amount of Poison Resistance. Resourceful: This passive now also grants 1000 Max Stamina. Reduced the resources restored to 3125, down from 4000.

Breton Spell Attunement: Increased the Magicka Recovery granted from this passive to 130, up from 100.

Dark Elf Dynamic: Increased the Max Magicka and Stamina granted from this passive to 1910, up from 1875. Resist Flame: This passive no longer grants immunity to the Burning status effect. Increased the Flame Resistance to 4620, up from 2310.

High Elf Elemental Talent: This passive now also grants Weapon and Spell Damage, rather than only Spell Damage. Spell Recharge: Reduced the restore on this passive to 625, down from 640. This passive now works from any ability used, rather than only off class abilities.

Imperial Red Diamond: This passive no longer restores Health, Magicka, and Stamina whenever you deal Direct Damage. Increased the cost reduction for all abilities to 6%, up from 3%.

Khajiit Feline Ambush: Increased the Critical Damage and Healing Done from this passive to 12%, up from 10%. Lunar Blessings: Increased the Max Health, Magicka, and Stamina granted from this passive to 915, up from 825.

Nord Resist Frost: This passive no longer grants immunity to the Chilled status effect. Increased the Frost Resistance to 4620, up from 2310. Rugged: Reduced the Armor granted from this passive to 2600, down from 3960.

Orc Brawny: Reduced the Max Stamina granted from this passive to 1000, down from 2000. Swift Warrior: This passive now grants Weapon and Spell Damage, rather than Weapon Damage. Unflinching Rage: This passive now heals for 2125 Health when you deal damage once every 4 seconds, rather than healing for 600 Health when you deal damage with a Weapon Attack once every 4 seconds. Fixed an issue where this passive was not considered a proc. The heal from this passive can no longer Critically Strike.

Redguard Adrenaline Rush: Increased the Stamina restored from this passive to 1005, up from 950. This passive now procs on any damage done, rather than Direct Damage.

Wood Elf Hunter’s Eye: The Movement Speed and Armor Penetration granted from this passive no longer require you to Roll Dodge to gain, and instead are permanent effects. Decreased the Movement Speed bonus to 5%, down from 10%. Decreased the Armor Penetration granted to 950, down from 1500. Resist Affliction: This passive no longer grants immunity to the Poisoned status effect, and once again grants an equal amount of Disease Resistance.



Itemization and Item Sets

General

Reduced the amount of Critical Chance Rating granted per set bonus to 657 (3%), down from 833 (3.8%). This means all sets and passives that granted Critical Rating have been adjusted to meet this new standard. All singular line stat bonuses have been adjusted to this value, while more specific adjustments will be called out below. Reduced the single stat line of Critical Chance rating to 657, down from 833. Reduced the Perfected ability augmenting stat lines of Critical Chance rating to 526, down from 666. Berserking Warrior: Reduced the amount of Weapon Critical granted per stack to 241, down from 305. Dragonguard Elite: This set now stacks up to 10 times, once every 0.5 seconds, up from 5 times every 1 second, and reduced the Weapon Critical per stack to 275, down from 475. Overall, this will result in an increase. Eagle Eye and Wrath of the Imperium: Reduced the Critical Chance these sets’ 2-pieces grant to 1652, down from 1829. Leviathan and Mother’s Sorrow: Reduced the Critical Rating these sets’ 5-piece bonuses grant to 1528, down from 1937. Mechanical Acuity: Increased the cooldown of this set to 21 seconds, up from 18. Medusa: Reduced this set’s 5-piece bonus of Spell Critical to 892, down from 900. Again, this is higher due to the 5-piece also being focused on a Minor buff. Slimecraw: Reduced the 1-piece bonus of Critical Chance to 771, down from 833. This is higher than the normal bonus due to the 2-piece bonus being a Minor buff which you may already have access to. Tzogvin’s: Increased the Weapon Critical per stack of this set to 177, up from 134. Developer Comment: Previously, Critical Chance was sourced very abundantly and was the clear winner in terms of a chasable stat for end game damage dealing in PvE, while having natural counters and operational costs in PvP. The main source of this issue was the fact that the standard rating of Critical Chance granted was too high, meaning item sets and passives that granted it were out of line when compared to other stats like Weapon and Spell Damage, or Penetration. With these adjustments, we expect many builds to have reduced Critical Chance rating, while also helping tone down the effectiveness of Critical Damage and Healing, unless your build goes out of its way to specifically chase those stats now.

In efforts to combat against the effectiveness of “pre-buff” sets, or sets that retain their effect after activating and unequipping them, we’ve made the following adjustments: These sets now require you to be in combat for their 5-piece bonuses to activate: All Halls of Fabrication unique sets Armor Master Elf Bane Jorvuld’s Guidance Meritorious Service Moon Dancer Seventh Legion Shroud of the Lich Spectre’s Eye Tooth of Lokkestiiz Undaunted Infiltrator and Weaver These buffs are no longer retained if you unequip the number of pieces required to activate them: Balorg Stygian



Crafted

Adept Rider: This set now permanently grants Major Gallop and Major Expedition when worn, rather than granting Major Evasion while mounted and creating a harmful area that damages and grants Major Evasion to you and group mates after dismounting.

Developer Comment: With this rework, we expect this set to remain niche in functionality, but far more beginner and crafter friendly by helping traverse the game world, especially when at lower levels when you cannot attain these buffs easily.

Dungeon & Arena

Dead-Water’s Guile: This set now only activates on your killing blows, rather than shared killing blows in order to help reduce the stacking effectiveness it has in large groups.

Dro’Zakar’s Claws: This set now grants up to 129 Weapon Damage on its 5-piece bonus. Decreased the Weapon Damage granted per Bleed on enemies to 103, down from 133. Developer Comment: These changes were done to make up for the fact that Axes no longer apply Bleed, and the addition of the Hemorrhaging Status Effect. With these adjustments, the set should now be far less swingy in performance and shine when specialized on Bleed builds with less variance on chance.

Flame Blossom: Fixed an issue where this set did not properly scale with Damage over Time modifiers.

Ironblood: Fixed an issue where this set’s snare could stack with very specific snares.

Strength of the Automaton: This set now clarifies it also works with Bleed Damaging abilities since this is a new damage type, but the set was originally designed to keep the damage type in mind.

Overland

Senche’s Bite: This set now procs whenever you dodge an attack, rather than when you activate Roll Dodge. Increased the duration to 10 seconds, up from 8 seconds. Fixed an issue where this set’s tooltip did not state it also affected your Critical Healing done. This change was done to help decrease the amount of alpha strike potential it has before combat has begun.



Trial

The following sets now only proc on slain enemies you’ve damaged within 2 seconds, down from 5. Their tooltips now properly mention you do not need a killing blow for them. False God’s Devotion Quick Serpent Vicious Serpent

Alkosh: The Armor reduction portion of this set now scales off 100% of your Weapon Damage, up to a cap of 3000, rather than basing its value on damage done. Fixed an issue where this set was not properly labeled as a proc. Developer Comment: The previous adjustments of helping make this set shine more when utilized on Stamina damage dealers missed the mark, so we are converting it to something with far less variance and total power. Note that the value is still relatively achievable on tank builds who wish to run it instead, but they may need to run some extra Weapon Damage where they normally might not to reach it.



PvP Sourced

Alessian’s Bulwark: This set now has a cap of 1320 Health Recovery.

Ravager: Fixed multiple issues where this set could proc off abilities that did not attempt to reduce a target’s Resistances.

Monster Masks

Selene: This set no longer has a 15% proc chance and is now guaranteed to proc on any non-proc Melee Damage. Increased the cooldown to 6 seconds, up from 4. Reduced the damage dealt to 11754, down from 13364. Fixed an issue where this set could be procced outside of melee range with some attacks. Developer Comment: With these adjustments, we expect lower DPS on the high end for builds utilizing rapid-hitting melee attacks, such as Jabs or Rapid Strikes, while helping it perform better on the lower end with builds that utilize singular hit spammables.

Tremorscale: Fixed an issue where this set’s Physical Resistance reduction was considered a Snare in some cases.

Base Game Fixes and Improvements

Alliance War and PvP

General

Fixed an issue where the Battering Ram UI could remain on screen after loading into a new zone.

Art and Animation

General

Mounts will no longer float on the character select screen.

Fixed minor visual issues with several armor and weapons.

Animation

Fixed some visual issues with the Dwarven Scarab Pet’s wings during certain idle animations.

Personality props will now be hidden when using Blade of the Blood Oath.

You will no longer be removed from first person view when certain animations play while running.

Figure

Fixed a visual issue caused when wearing the Timbercrow Wanderer Costume with the Namira’s Bile Skin.

Fixed a stretching texture issue on the Ancestral Reach Medium boots.

Fixed the size of the Undaunted Nightflame helmet piece.

Audio

General

Wearing the Knight Slayer Breeches no longer make your character sound like a creaky boat.

Fixed some audio issues for a variety of older animations.

Crown Store and Crown Crates

General

Prince Irnskar now pronounces Jorunn’s name properly.

Fixed some visual issues on the Singing Skald hat when worn by Vampires.

Fixed some visual issues with the Logger costume.

Fixed some distorted textures that would appear on the Red Diamond Guardian Skin.

Dungeons and Group Content

Arenas

Dragonstar Arena Vampire Lord Thisa will now only play her Blink Strike animation once, no matter how many enemies are hit by that ability.



Dungeons

Banished Cells II High Kinlord Rilis will no longer flicker before teleporting.

Blessed Crucible Monsters in the Frozen Arena can no longer be damaged before their gates open.

Fungal Grotto I Friendly Goblin Archers no longer show a telegraph on their attacks.

Wayrest Sewers I Uulagarg the Hungry’s Terrifying Roar no longer causes your character to flee in terror (but still imparts significant mental anguish). Varaine Pellingare will now reliably jump into or enter the fight space as you enter into it. Varaine will use his Slash ability more often. Allene Pellingare will no longer remain invisible after the Fiendish Hallucinations are defeated.

Wayrest Sewers II Uulagarg the Risen’s Scorching Flames no longer forces your character to flee. The Ghost’s Haunting Spectre ability will no cause your character to cower in fear rather than flee during the encounter with the Pellingare Siblings.



Trials

Sanctum Ophidia All Scaled Court enemies will now correctly add into the fight when intended. Possessed Mantikora Vortex now correctly displays the target of the ability at the center of the portal that is opened. Stonebreaker Player characters that die to Stonebreaker while afflicted with Spreading Poison no longer damage nearby enemies with Poison Blast when they die; the damage will correctly come from Stonebreaker.



Events and Celebrations

General

Added a tooltip to explain where certain Morphing Collectible components come from.

Exploration and Itemization

General

Moved several Mementos that have non-cosmetic uses to the Tools section of the Collectibles menu, including the following: Fire Rock Breda’s Bottomless Mead Mug The Pie of Misrule Witchmother’s Whistle Jubilee Cake (note, only the most current Jubilee Cake memento will appear in the Tools Menu- the others can still be found with the other Mementos)

Foods granted from vendors in Cyrodiil, such as Cyrodillic Field Brew, have been brought up to standards with their crafted and Crown Store counterparts, resulting in the durations and stats granted to mirror them.

Fixed an issue that could cause Heavy Sacks to award extra potency runes to players of particular levels.

Fixed an issue where you had a chance to get the wrong rank of Jewelrycrafting Dust from a Heavy Sack if your character is between CP60 and CP80.

Two identical pieces of gear will no longer be counted together when looking at the item tooltip bag/bank counts if one of the pieces has been re-traited to a different trait.

Fixed an issue where Kizna and Kazbur the Wanderer, merchants in Dragonstar Arena, were selling old, incorrect wares. They now sell wares as befits standard Merchants.

Achievements

Updated the wording of Champion Point achievements to be more in-line with the new Champion Point names.

Updated the text for “Vault Breacher” achievement to match prior prologue achievements.

Text & UI

Updated the names of several Ice Staff items, which were previously using the not-quite-correct term “Frost Staff”.

Fixed a typo in the description text of the Thunderbug Carapace Quicksilver Axe.

Fixed a number of minor typos in stealable treasures’ descriptive text.

Updated the description for the “Scorching Chaos Ball” Emote to better match the Emote’s animation.

Housing

General

Corrected some minor mismatches between the voiceover and text for recent houseguests.

Historian Phedre no longer appears in the Collections menu if you did not acquire the rewards from the Lost Treasures of Skyrim event, to be consistent with other rewards from that event.

Fixed an issue where chairs were not working properly after going through a portal in a home.

Fixed an issue where some furnishings would not always respect their bind status when gifting a home.

Furnishings

When editing the location of a chair, the highlight color of the chair now more accurately reflects whether or not it can be sat in.

Fixed an issue where the Moonmont Lunar Altar, from the Reaper’s March achievement furnisher, would appear hollow when viewed from below.

Fixed an issue where the Target Iron Atronach, Trial training dummy would appear to give you two copies of the Minor Toughness buff in combat.

Adjusted the location that you grab the following items from, to make them feel a bit more natural to place: Clockwork Lens Assembly, Frozen Mages Guild Sign, Large Fighters Guild Sign, Large Nedic Orb, Ritual

Fixed an issue where the “Fern, Cyan Cluster” furnishing had excessive collision.

The “Ayleid Constellation Stele, The Apprentice” furnishing no longer appears hollow when viewed from below.

Sealed two small gaps in the bottom of the “Solitude Hearth, Rounded Tall” furnishing.

Updated the names for the “Common Soul Gem, Empty” and “Lesser Soul Gem, Empty” furnishings to “Soul Gem, Common” and “Soul Gem, Lesser”, to be consistent with other Soul Gem furnishings.

The following housing items have been moved from Miscellaneous > General into other housing categories: Gallery > Display Pile of Coins Mountain of Loot Breton Tablecloth, Striped Redoran Mantle Cloth, Crimson Cover Redoran Mantle Cloth, Crimson Coverlet Gallery > Mounted Decor Common Cloak on a Hook Hlaalu Hanger, Mounted Hearth > Stockroom Harvester’s Herbs Lighting > Enchanted Lights Decorative Skyshard Parlor > Instruments Lob’s Challenge Horn Parlor > Knick-Knacks An Adoring Fan Noble Pocket Lint Pocket Change Undercroft > Remains Lacquered Kwama Egg Argonian Egg Distracting Harpy Egg Chaurus Egg, Dormant Undercroft > Sacred Pieces Wood Orc Dream Catcher Replica of Shattered Ansei Sword Nirncrux Bowl Depleted Sigil Stone Sir Socks’s Ball of Yarn Khajiit Ponder Sphere Undercroft > Soul Gems Replica Soul Gem Replica Black Soul Gem Soul Gem Case Soul Gem Stand Common Soul Gem, Empty Lesser Soul Gem, Empty Undercroft > Symbolic Decor Hanging Hourglass Constellation Tile: The Ritual Constellation Tile: The Shadow Constellation Tile: The Tower Oblivion Stone Snake Prayer Tile Dark Anchor Pinion Atmoran Snake Totem Medallion Atmoran Whale Totem Medallion Atmoran Eagle Totem Medallion Workshop > Machinery Shackle Control Stone Orrery Control Pillar Replica Yokudan Puzzle Column Broken Chain Workshop > Materials Enchanting Gem Harvester’s Woodpile Harvester’s Ore Workshop > Tools Touch of Plague Brotherhood Poison Vial Replica Key Blank Indoril Bellows, Practical

The following items previously spread across Knick-Knacks, Pipes and Mechanisms, and Symbolic Decor have been re-organized under Undercroft > Soul Gems: Soul Gem, Great Soul Gem, Grand Soul Gem, Single Soul Gems, Pile Soul Gems, Scattered Soul Gem Module, Experimental Coldharbour Crate, Black Soul Gem Coldharbour Bin, Black Soul Gem

The “Redguard Well, Arched” furnishing no longer appears hollow when viewed from below.

The bristleback inside the “Stone Garden Vat, Alchemized Bristleback” furnishing now correctly plays a subtle animation, similar to the other alchemized creatures.

Homes

Fixed an issue that caused a flat section of dark material to appear in the distance on one side of Shalidor’s Shrouded Realm.

Removed some very small pieces of invisible collision in the living room of Stone Eagle Aerie that could interfere with selecting objects at specific locations.

Removed a tiny piece of wood that was poking up into the courtyard of Domus Phrasticus.

In the Dwarven interior section of Stillwaters Retreat, the small open archways near the ceiling now have more accurate collision. This makes it easier to place or remove objects inside those archways.

Removed some errant bushes that had taken to flying high in the sky above Bouldertree Refuge.

Housing Editor

Fixed an issue where the beams connecting Path Nodes would sometimes flicker when placing nodes far apart from each other.

Miscellaneous

General

Reduced load times when moving between zones.

Optimized the threading and rendering processes on the client and load distribution on the server.

Fixed a rare crash during some animations.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when in heavy combat with many other bow users.

Fixed a rare crash cause by the model loading system.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when multiple effects would try to move a character simultaneously.

Fixed a crash that could occur when removing furniture in player housing.

Quests and Zones

The Rift

In His Wake: Corporal Bredrek will no longer follow you all around Riften if you don’t accept his quest.

UI

General

Previewing from your Inventory now allows item types other than just armor and furniture to be previewed. This includes weapons, containers that grant collectibles, and motif pages/books.

Triggering the sell confirmation text no longer puts the menu into a state where you cannot navigate through it.

Updated tutorial text to reflect updates to the Champion System.

Updated the message that displays when skills have been forcibly reset to be more generic.

Fixed an issue where a random UI error could trigger a chatter interact when one shouldn’t be happening.

Addons

Fixed a crash that could be caused by doing /script d(GetNumChampionDisciplineSkills(0))

French Game Client

Fixed an issue where filters at crafting stations would extend off the screen.

Fixed an issue where grammar markup would display in certain Item Set Collection subcategories.

Gamepad Mode

Added Search to various Inventory screens.

Guilds & Guild Functionality

Fixed an issue where guild rank changes wouldn’t save for some guilds.

Notable Fixes/Adjustments since PTS 6.3.4

Combat and Gameplay

Champion Point System Update

Made numerous adjustments to battle leveling bonuses to tone down some of the power spiking seen with some stats, specifically with Weapon and Spell Damage and Health.

World

Mist Form: Fixed an issue where you could unintentionally gain the benefit of certain sets while channeling this ability or its morphs. This ability and its morphs now also disable your Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery while channeling, rather than just Magicka.

Housing

General

Fixed an issue where some furnishings would not always respect their bind status when gifting a home.

As you can see, The Elder Scrolls Online update 6.3.5 – The Flames of Ambition DLC and Update 29 – is an extensive one. Two new dungeons, Champion Points 2.0, a refresh of armor passives, and more bug fixes and and adjustments across the breadth of the game than you can shake a Wabbajack at. This is the last major update until The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood releases this June. Be sure to check out this article here if you have no idea which version of the latest chapter will be right for you.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (and the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility). For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Elder Scrolls Online site.”