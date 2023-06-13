The Finals Console Release Date: PS4, PS5, and Xbox Versions Explained

Image: Embark Studios

The Finals is a free-to-play combat game that is centered around a gameshow. It is a unique premise and something fresh in the crowded free-to-play genre, so it only makes sense why players are excited about its full release. The recent and upcoming beta happening on Steam leaves console players wondering when they will get the chance to play the game. This guide will cover everything you need regarding The Finals console release dates, including PS4, PS5, and Xbox versions.

The Finals Release Date for PS4, PS5, and Xbox Versions

There is no official release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console versions of The Finals at the time of writing. That said, with the success and positive feedback of the first beta and another one on the way — we can confidently say that the game will release either later this year or early 2024. Embark Studios, the developers behind the game, say that The Finals will release on all systems simultaneously, and on Steam, it says “Coming Soon,” so we can assume this means for all platforms.

As for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, this may be unlikely. The game is known to have complex destruction physics that may not be possible on last-gen consoles. So, to not jeopardize the state of the game and the experience — The Finals will likely skip the last gen altogether to create a real next-gen experience. The destruction mechanics is so in-depth players can destroy any wall, building, or structure and alter the look and feel of the map by the end of the match.

If you plan on playing the second beta on Steam June 14th, 2023, ensure you take steps to get all signed up. You can do this by heading to The Finals Steam page and selecting “Request Access” under the Join The Finals Playtest section. If you are new to Steam and don’t have an account, you must make one to join The Final’s second beta by heading to the website and selecting Create a new account.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023