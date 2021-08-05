The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Get Monster Claws

Out of all the treasures used in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s upgrade system, we’ll be looking at how to get Monster Claws for all of your upgrading purposes. These treasures are used for more upgrades than any other treasure, even including the always-present amber relics. Granted, these upgrades are primarily used for more minor things such as the first few shields you can get, along with a few of the different ammo pouches. With this in mind though, these upgrades can still be useful, so here’s a guide on how to get them.

How to Get Monster Claws

A very simple question that can be asked in response to this is, where can’t you get these? Because every major region of the game provides you with a way to get some, even including Skyloft itself. This is because Monster Claws drop from Keese, which are the bat enemies you’ll find basically everywhere. While Keese can come in many different shapes and forms, that doesn’t really matter because you can them from all of them. Though the cursed ones may end up dropping a different treasure instead of one of the claws you’re looking for.

With this in mind, you have free reign in how you grind for them. The easiest and fastest way to run into some Keese is to just sleep in one of the beds around Skyloft until nightfall and then walk outside and fight some. They’re also not too uncommon to find in random treasure chests scattered throughout the land, or as low-end rewards for minigames. Awakening Gossip Stones also has a chance of causing one to drop. They’re honestly quite a common find once you start actively trying to get them. Because of how common they are though, don’t expect to be able to sell them for all that much.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now on Nintendo Switch