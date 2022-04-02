Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaos Chamber Guide: Rewards, Curses, and Blessings Explained

Just as you think your time exploring the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was coming to an end, the Chaos Chambers poke their head around from the corner, taunting you to show them what you’ve got. You’ll be challenged with some of the hardest enemies in the game, but you’ll also be rewarded with some of the best gear in the game. As DLC nears the corner, you’ll want to make sure that you’re in tip-top shape to take down the Dragon Lord’s minions in style.

However, there are a few different variables that didn’t take place during the regular game that show up here. What are blessings and curses? And what do you get for braving this wild new world? Follow along with us as we dive into all of the different things you’ll come to experience in the Chaos Chambers!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Chaos Chambers, Blessings, Curses, and Rewards

Now that you’ve bested the baddies in the main portion of the game, you’ll be able to come back, earn some new currency that will let you reroll your stats, and make your character the unstoppable badass you’ve wanted through the whole game. However, this isn’t going to be a cakewalk, as the Dragon Lord is going to throw everything he can to make sure that your trip into the Chaos Chamber is a memorable one.

Let’s talk about Curses. The Dragon Lord can throw some Curses your way, and make things a little bit more difficult for you. Thankfully, there are multiple difficulties that you can choose for your curses, being Easy, Medium, and Hard. How nice of him, right?!

Easy Curses

Anarchy – 25% Damage Increase, but 100% Recoil and Spread

Critical Connoisseur – 50% Less Damage but +50% Critical Damage

Encroaching Darkness – Reduces the Save Your Soul Time

Party Time – Killing Enemies gives a 10% chance of causing a Lootsplosion, all critical kills cause one

Rend and Rupture – Enemies with less than 15% total health will explode into health potions if hit with a melee attack

Trust in Magic – Halves your health, but doubles your ward

Watch Your Step – Adds extra traps

Medium Curses

Break It Up – Enemies gain 30% Damage and Fire Rate when in groups

Frozen Vengeance – Killing an enemy gives a chance to get a Frost Helper that spits out frost attacks

Magma Breach – Not moving enough can cause a pool of magma to spawn

Nasty Spill – When an enemy loses their equipment, elemental pools will spawn

Nullify – Enemies gain damage reduction when hit, and can stack up to 20 times

Trapped Hearts – Enemies can spawn a spinner trap when hit

Workplace Hazards – Encounters with Bosses will spawn more hazards on the stage

Hard Curses

Buff Buddies – Enemies can spawn with a large helper

Bulwark Buddy – Enemies can spawn a Bulwark that takes their damage until the buddy is killed

Elemental Overflow – Enemies can be infused with a specific element that makes them immune to it, and explode when killed

Out, Damned DOT! – Reduces status effect damage by 80%

Rogue Lite – No more Save Your Soul, but enemies drop health potions when defeated

Searing Tether – Enemies will form a tether of elemental energy

Spectral Vengeance – Enemies that die can spawn Spectres that are a one-hit knockdown

Stay Back – Enemies will hurt you with Elemental Damage if you get too close to them

Toothless – Critical Hit Damage reduced by 75%

So, there are some in there that will help you, rather than hinder you during the Easy and Medium curses, however, true gamers will want to access the Hard Curses, as there is no help for you and your team in that mode, just you against some rather stacked odds.

Blessings

You’ll be able to visit Princess Butt Stallion to get yourself some stackable blessings in between these hordes of enemies, allowing you to give yourself buffs that are not only stackable but will follow you through your time in the Chaos Chambers. You’ll need to spend your hard earned Crystals to be able to give yourself the buff that you’re looking for, but for what is on offer, it’s worth your time and effort to collect them, especially if you are planning on going through and trying with Hard Curses and Elite enemies.

Rewards

As you progress through the Chaos Chambers, you’ll unlock rewards, which means you may be able to get your hands on a piece of Legendary Gear that you’ve been lusting after through your playthrough. You’ll be going through 3 different, randomly generated rooms and fighting 3 mini-bosses in each run of the Chaos Chamber, so you may have to try a few times to finally get that special gun or piece of equipment. However, since everything is randomized, you won’t be going through the same boring group of enemies every time.

You’ll be able to take on the Chaos Chamber alone or with friends, so making sure that everyone is ready to rock and roll and knock out a near-endless supply of baddies means that you’re ready for one of the most fun parts of the game! Get to hunting now, and get yourself ready for the DLC!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.