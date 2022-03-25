Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Leveling Guide: Best Ways to Farm XP and Level Up Fast

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has now been released and players will be planning on leveling up as quickly as they can across the game and getting used to the new systems that are present. Whether that’s weapon slots or simply all the latest UI changes. Of course, you will be wanting to know what some of the best ways to gain XP are and this article will explain the best XP farms, including ways to level up fast within Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Level Up Fast In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands With These Tips

In terms of what the max level cap is, at the moment it is situated at 40 and thus there are certainly a lot of levels to gain across the course of your playthrough. This makes the time that you spend leveling even more essential to adopt efficient strategies to level quickly if you have been planning on reaching the max level before many others.

For XP farms, you will likely find that dungeons and the many camps found through the environment can be a great assistance for gaining XP and leveling quickly while eliminating enemies. Furthermore, if you venture to find the Shrine Pieces which can be linked to the ‘Shrine of Grindanna’, then you will get a 10% experience point boost permanently for every source of XP gain.

In combination with that, you will be wanting to complete as many quests as you can throughout the game as these will naturally net you more experience points and level you quicker. However, if you have completed the game, then an even quicker way to level is by utilizing the ‘Chaos Chamber’ which is a random dungeon and you can get excellent degrees of XP.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.