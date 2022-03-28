Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Should You Set Sail or Go to Weepwild Dankness?

Much like your standard game of Bunkers and Badasses, you’ll be offered many different options as you travel the board-game-styled world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, some with much more clear-cut options than others. As you start the quest Thy Bard, With A Vengeance, you’ll be allowed to either set sail, taking you to a new part of the world. But, should you do that yet, or should you take a visit to the Weepwild Dankness?

Follow along with us as we go into the pros and cons of this situation, and what we think you should do as you continue on your quest to become the most powerful player in B&B history! Let’s dive in!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Set Sail or Go to Weepwild Dankness

As you come to this quest, you’ll need to take the opportunity to build a ship to set sail. But, to do that, you’ll need to get a Bard to bless the ship, to grant you a safe passage on your journey. Thankfully, you’ll come across one in the Weepwild Dankness of all places! Thankfully, getting here isn’t too hard, and you’ll come across one of the funniest side quests that you’ll need to overcome to get here, by finding a way to get past a cheese puff that fell on the board, that the Board Master has now declared an obstacle.

Once you find your way to get past the cheesy blockade, by clearing out some enemies from a nearby dungeon, you’ll be ready to continue forth on your quest to find a Bard. Thankfully, the Bard that you encounter is none other than fan-favorite Mr. Torgue, who will help you clear out some baddies along the way, and will now help you bless your ship.

Once you are done, you’ll have the full option to continue to explore the Weepwild Dankness, or you’ll be able to set sail and continue on your journey. As there are some nice weapons in this area, it’s strongly recommended to head back and continue to clear that area out before going on to the next part of the world, but if you’re feeling comfortable and confident with the gear that you have, you’ll be able to proceed onward to continue working on taking down the big baddies.

By completing the missions of the Weepwild Dankness, you’ll also unlock a Third Weapons Slot, so you’ll want to make sure that you are completing missions in this area as well, as having a third weapon to choose from can help you change up your playstyle, and find a way to equip that ultra-powerful weapon you just found!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.