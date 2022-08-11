Tower of Fantasy Level Cap: Is the Maximum Level Higher Than 18?

Tower of Fantasy is a massive MMORPG, but the game artificially enforces a time-gated level cap to prevent players from reaching the maximum level on day one. Most players are surprised when the game tells them that they’ve reached the maximum level cap upon reaching level 18, but don’t worry, that’s not the highest level in the game. You’re only allowed to earn a certain amount of XP per day in Tower of Fantasy, and your first day of gameplay caps you at level 18. That level cap increases every day though, so here’s everything you need to know about the maximum level cap in Tower of Fantasy.

What is the Maximum Level in Tower of Fantasy?

The maximum level in Tower of Fantasy is 70, but the game limits your XP gains each day. It will take a total of 88 days to reach the highest level in the game if you play every day. These are the daily level caps for Tower of Fantasy.

Day 1: Level 18

Level 18 Day 2: Level 24

Level 24 Day 3: Level 27

Level 27 Day 4: Level 30

Level 30 Day 5: Level 32

Level 32 Day 6: Level 34

Level 34 Day 7: Level 36

Level 36 Day 8: Level 38

Level 38 Day 9: Level 40

Level 40 Day 11: Level 42

Level 42 Day 13: Level 44

Level 44 Day 15: Level 46

Level 46 Day 17: Level 47

Level 47 Day 19: Level 48

Level 48 Day 21: Level 49

Level 49 Day 23: Level 50

Level 50 Day 25: Level 51

Level 51 Day 27: Level 52

Level 52 Day 29: Level 53

Level 53 Day 31: Level 54

Level 54 Day 34: Level 55

Level 55 Day 37: Level 56

Level 56 Day 40: Level 57

Level 57 Day 43: Level 58

Level 58 Day 46: Level 59

Level 59 Day 49: Level 60

Level 60 Day 52: Level 61

Level 61 Day 56: Level 62

Level 62 Day 60: Level 63

Level 63 Day 64: Level 64

Level 64 Day 68: Level 65

Level 65 Day 72: Level 66

Level 66 Day 76: Level 67

Level 67 Day 80: Level 68

Level 68 Day 84: Level 69

Level 69 Day 88: Level 70

Any XP that you earn after reaching the daily level cap will be wasted, so it’s best to take a break from the game and wait until the next day to be as efficient as possible. You can still do other activities like searching for chests and farming upgrade materials, but keep in mind that you won’t get any XP at all from doing so.

When Does the Tower of Fantasy Level Cap Increase?

The Tower of Fantasy daily reset time is at 12:00 AM UTC, which is equivalent to 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET. That’s when your artificial XP cap will be removed and you will be able to level up until you reach the next daily cap.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on PC and mobile devices.