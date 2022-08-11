Tower of Fantasy has become much more popular than expected, and the influx of players is causing some people to experience server issues and error codes when trying to log into the game. While there are plenty of problems for players trying to get into Tower of Fantasy, error 2618 is one of the most common issues that people are encountering on the game’s log-in screen. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix. Here’s how to fix error 2618 so you can start playing Tower of Fantasy.

How to Fix Error 2618 in Tower of Fantasy

Like most of the issues plaguing Tower of Fantasy at the moment, error 2618 is related to the game’s servers. If you see error 2618, it means that your selected server is completely full and there isn’t any room left to join the queue. To bypass the error, just keep trying to join your preferred server until the game finally lets you into the queue. Any servers that are showing the error have super packed queues though, so expect to wait a little while before you can finally start playing.

Tower of Fantasy’s servers have been slammed since the game launched across all regions, so keep an eye on the server status icons on the log-in screen to know which ones are open for new players. A red icon means a server is busy and requires a long queue to enter, while a green icon means you can jump in without a queue and start playing immediately. Remember that there’s currently no way to swap servers in Tower of Fantasy though, so you’ll just have to wait if your character is stuck on a busy server.

Ultimately, the only way to solve error 2618 in Tower of Fantasy is to either be patient and keep selecting your preferred server or just choose a new server entirely. The game’s server issues should smooth out over the next few days as the player count drops to a sustainable number, but for now, players will have to put up with them. It’s business as usual for a new MMO launch, unfortunately.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on PC and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2022