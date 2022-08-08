The global version of Tower of Fantasy is almost here and, in preparation for its release, Hotta Studio officially revealed an overview of the events and Special Orders (Banners) set to be featured on launch, the latter of which will star Nemesis as the featured SSR. With that said, and to get you ready for the arrival of the global version of Tower of Fantasy, here’s everything we know about the Nemesis Special Order banner, as well as a quick introduction to the game’s banner system.

Tower of Fantasy Nemesis Banner: Release Date and Everything We Know

First of all, it’s important to point out that, in Tower of Fantasy, players can pull for both Weapons and Matrixes, as they will unlock new playable characters, or in the game’s case each Simulacrum, by getting their featured weapon. For example, in Nemesis’ case, you will unlock her as a playable character if you manage to pull for the SSR weapon ”Venus” on its limited banner.

With that said, according to the game’s official site, the ”Forgiveness and Rebirth” Limited Order, which will star Nemesis’ weapon, Venus, is set to run from August 10 at 21:00 to August 31 at 18:00. The Nemesis Limited Matrix Set (SSR), on the other hand, will be available as part of the ”Yesteryear’s Reconstruction” Limited Order, which will run through the same period. You will be able to pull for Venus (Nemesis) by making use of Red Nucleus, while the limited Matrix set can be acquired by pulling with Special Vouchers.

You can check out all the events set to take place during the game’s Global debut below, courtesy of the game’s official Twitter profile.

How to get a free SSR in #ToF? Who’s the character for the first limited banner? How many pre-registration rewards in total can I claim? 🤔 Take a look in advance at what we prepared for you when the game launches!! 🤑 Get ready for August 10th! 💥#TowerofFantasy #ToFSignal pic.twitter.com/Jxe5g1ozHp — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) August 4, 2022

Tower of Fantasy is set to be released globally for PC, Android, and IOS on August 10, 2022.