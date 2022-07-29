Tower of Fantasy is an MMORPG with a massive open world with anime aesthetic for weebs of all colors and creeds to enjoy. The post-apocalyptic world brings you into a world filled to the brim with lore where players can fight difficult mutated beasts and collect a variety of weapons and armor. In this guide, we will show you all of Tower of Fantasy’s codes that give out free rewards. Here is how to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy Codes: Free Rewards and How to Redeem

If you’re itching to get into the game with the best gear you can, you are in luck! The latest Tower of Fantasy codes can help you get a head start in the experience. The game is currently in closed beta, but if you are lucky enough to get access to the game, look through our guide for some handy freebies.

Tower of Fantasy Codes

Here are all the codes for free gifts in Tower of Fantasy and their expiration dates:

List of Gift Codes Expiration date IFO3KN1GHQ0 August 30, 2022 EYP8I9TJQS September 13, 2022 JKGS7O1MA September 9, 2022 OFXTCPDWYQ7 August 11, 2022 PDU4CTVA15S9 August 5, 2022 EUKM917TIOL August 29, 2022

Be sure to get your codes before they expire!

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Fantasy

To redeem a code in Tower of Fantasy, follow these stops in the closed beta:

Finish the game’s tutorial. Tap on the Gift option in the top right corner of the game screen. Tap on the redeem gift code option. Enter the gift code in the box. Hit the confirm button to claim free rewards.

Where to Find Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes

Here are all of the places where gamers can find gift codes in Tower of Fantasy:

Go to any of these sites to find more codes in Tower of Fantasy to get neat new items for free!

Find out here when Tower of Fantasy releases.

Tower of Fantasy will be available on August 10th on Mobile Devices and PC. Pre-loading for this title will become available on August 9th.