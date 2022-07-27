All Characters and Simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a new shared open-world MMORPG where sci-fi and fantasy meet in an epic anime fashion. Though it isn’t out yet, we know a lot about tower of Fantasy including all of the Simulacrum and characters that will be in the game. Here are all of the Simulacrum and characters in Tower of Fantasy.

All Simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy

First off, what are Simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy? Simulacrum are weapons that are filled with AI of heroes of old. When you use them in battle, you’ll become the Simulacrum character, use their weapon, and use their specific element. Simulacrum are the main playable characters in the game, but you will be able to customize your own character and play as them.

There are a total of 8 Simulacrum right now with more bound to be released and they are acquired through gacha mechanics. With all of that said, here are all of the Simulacrum that will be available in Tower of Fantasy when it launches:

Samir (Brittany Cox): Dual Pistols/Lightning

Dual Pistols/Lightning Crow (Casey Mongillo): Double Blade/Lightning

Double Blade/Lightning Shiro (Kristen McGuire): Chakram/Grievous

Chakram/Grievous Zero: Enchanted Cube/Fire

Enchanted Cube/Fire King (Johnny Young): Scythe/Fire

Scythe/Fire Tsubasa (Amber Lee Connors): Bow & Arrow/Ice

Bow & Arrow/Ice Cocoritter (Lexi Fontaine): Scepter/Ice

Scepter/Ice Meryl (Kira Buckland): Claymore/Ice

All Characters in Tower of Fantasy

Since Simulacrum are people embedded in weapons, there are also actual characters that populate the world and will most likely be central to the plot of Tower of Fantasy. Here are all of the characters in Tower of Fantasy:

Zeke (Johnny Young)

Frigg (Antonia Flynn)

Nemesis (Suzie Yeung)

Shirli (Suzie Young)

Tower of Fantasy will release on August 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PT on Android, iOS, and PC.