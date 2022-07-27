Is Tower of Fantasy Multiplayer?

Tower of Fantasy is the newest anime RPG that is said to rival Genshin Impact. Although there are big things coming to Genshin Impact soon, if you love these kinds of open-world anime RPG games, then you’re in for a treat with Tower of Fantasy. One question we want to know is if Tower of Fantasy has multiplayer. Here is what we know.

Multiplayer in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a huge MMORPG, so it will indeed have multiplayer. Though Tower of Fantasy is not out globally just yet, it is out in China which means we do have a handful of details about the game. You can pre-register for the game now and get pre-register rewards to get a headstart in the new world sci-fi fantasy of Aida.

There are a few ways to play multiplayer in Tower of Fantasy. One of the main ways is in teams. Teams act like clans in Tower of Fantasy. You can invite three other friends to join your team. From the team settings menu, you can set it to automatically join the same team every time you join. There is a team chat and a world chat that everyone can use to communicate.

The second way to play multiplayer in Tower of Fantasy is to join a team through the world chat. Players can call for help for a boss fight. When you see this, simply click the avatar of the player that sent the message and enter their team. Teams will need to be filled with the right combination of Support and DPS characters to effectively take out bosses.

And that is how to play multiplayer in Tower of Fantasy. As we get more information about the game, you can find the most up-to-date news on our Tower of Fantasy page.

Tower of Fantasy will release on August 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PT on Android, iOS, and PC.