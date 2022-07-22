All Simulacrum Elements and Key Weapons in Tower of Fantasy

Want to know what your playable characters have as weapons?

July 22nd, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

All-Simulacrum-Elements-and-Key-Weapons-in-Tower-of-Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is on the way and a few million people have already pre-registered at this very moment. There has been a lot of interest in the title and it certainly looks like it will be a wonderful experience. There are going to be many characters for you to enjoy so knowing more about them will give you an upper advantage for knowing who you are wanting to spend the most time with before you actually play the game itself. This guide article will take you through all of the elements known about and the Simulacrum weapons in Tower of Fantasy.

All Simulacrum Key Weapons and Elements in Tower of Fantasy

Each Simulacrum/character will have a key associated weapon and element that they will be best known for. Not only that but each of them will allow for a lot of great decision-making upon what character you want to learn their style of weapons and attacks with. The table below showcases each of the characters, their names, and the weapons and elements.

Simulacrum Weapon Element
Meryl (Kira Buckland) Claymore Ice
Shiro (Kristen McGuire) Chakram Grievous
Zero Enchanted Cube Fire
King (Johnny Young) Scythe Fire
Tsubasa (Amber Lee Connors) Bow and Arrow Ice
Cocoritter (Lexi Fontaine) Scepter Ice
Crow (Casey Mongillo) Double Blade Lightning
Samir (Brittany Cox) Dual Pistols Lightning

As can be observed there is a lot of variety for the Simulacrum/characters and it will be a thrill to enjoy learning the best strategies for all of the characters. Now would be an excellent time to pre-register for the game if you haven’t already and like the look of the experience! Time to get ready for another brilliant RPG.

Tower of Fantasy is scheduled for release later this year for all of the following platforms: Android, IOS, and PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Official PlayStation Plus cover image.
Is PlayStation Network Servers Down? How to Check PSN Server Status
Multiplayer not working
How to Fix Powerwash Simulator Multiplayer Not Working | All Common Issues and Errors
Who Are the Characters and Voice Actors of As Dusk Falls
All Characters and Voice Actors in As Dusk Falls
A screenshot of the newest Among us Announcement Trailer
Best Mobile Games to Play with Friends