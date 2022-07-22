All-Simulacrum-Elements-and-Key-Weapons-in-Tower-of-Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is on the way and a few million people have already pre-registered at this very moment. There has been a lot of interest in the title and it certainly looks like it will be a wonderful experience. There are going to be many characters for you to enjoy so knowing more about them will give you an upper advantage for knowing who you are wanting to spend the most time with before you actually play the game itself. This guide article will take you through all of the elements known about and the Simulacrum weapons in Tower of Fantasy.

All Simulacrum Key Weapons and Elements in Tower of Fantasy

Each Simulacrum/character will have a key associated weapon and element that they will be best known for. Not only that but each of them will allow for a lot of great decision-making upon what character you want to learn their style of weapons and attacks with. The table below showcases each of the characters, their names, and the weapons and elements.

Simulacrum Weapon Element Meryl (Kira Buckland) Claymore Ice Shiro (Kristen McGuire) Chakram Grievous Zero Enchanted Cube Fire King (Johnny Young) Scythe Fire Tsubasa (Amber Lee Connors) Bow and Arrow Ice Cocoritter (Lexi Fontaine) Scepter Ice Crow (Casey Mongillo) Double Blade Lightning Samir (Brittany Cox) Dual Pistols Lightning

As can be observed there is a lot of variety for the Simulacrum/characters and it will be a thrill to enjoy learning the best strategies for all of the characters. Now would be an excellent time to pre-register for the game if you haven’t already and like the look of the experience! Time to get ready for another brilliant RPG.

Tower of Fantasy is scheduled for release later this year for all of the following platforms: Android, IOS, and PC.