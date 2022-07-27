Is There Character Customization in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy is gearing up to be one of the best anime MMORPG games out there, especially with its detailed character customization options. Yes, there is a character customization feature in Tower of Fantasy. If you’ve loved Gensin Impact but have always wanted to make your own character, Tower of Fantasy might be the new game for you.

Character Customization in Tower of Fantasy

Though Tower of Fantasy is not out globally just yet, we know a lot about the game because it is available now in China. You can pre-register for the game now and there are a lot of great rewards for doing so. We know that there is a great character customization that will be available at the start of the game when you create your character.

Unlike Genshin Impact, you will play as your own character and use Simulcrums to summon ancient heroes to fight as. These Simulcrums are the main playable characters of the game and feature different weapons, specific elements, and classes. They are acquired through gacha mechanics.

When you aren’t fighting as a Simulcrum, you will be enjoying and discovering everything in the open world as your own customizable character. And there is a lot of options and detail when it comes to customizing your character in Tower of Fantasy.

You can pick male or female and then choose from a few preset options to get you started. From there, you can change the outfit, physical body, skin color, and eye shape and color. All aspects of the face are fully customizable with sliders.

You can also customize the hair shape, bangs, extensions, ponytails, color of hair, including options of what ombre colors and definition you want. Once you are done with your customization, you can save it and create more.

There is so much to love about Tower of Fantasy; the character customization is just one part of it. As more news about the game comes out, we’ll keep you updated on our Tower of Fantasy page.

Tower of Fantasy will release on August 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PT on Android, iOS, and PC.